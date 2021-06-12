In Contract: 10,000-Square-Foot Post-Modern From Breskin Development

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Breskin Development’s latest project at 557 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton has found a buyer. The last ask: $12.25 million.

Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Michelle Breskin, one of the development partners and an agent at Nest Seekers International, brokered the deal.

The 10,000-square-foot home was built by the Water Mill-based developers in 2021. The property went on the market on April 28.

The post-modern, gabled-style house sits on a two-acre property flanked by a reserve on two sides. There are eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half baths, three levels of living space, and lots of detail.

Custom paneling and millwork, customary to all Breskin projects, begins in the entryway. The high attention to detail is evident in each room, from the custom-milled walnut paneled formal dining room to a private workspace finished in high gloss Farrow and Ball and custom built-in shelving.

There are five masonry fireplaces, three indoors and two outdoors, all with herringbone fireboxes and custom stone fabricated mantles. The kitchen features custom cabinetry by Ciuffo and includes custom hardware and detailing.

The primary suite on the second floor offers walk-in stained oak custom closets and a spa-like bathroom with a Ciuffo custom waterfall double vanity and Waterworks soaking tub.

Outside, there is a heated 20-by-55-foot gunite pool, a spa, a pool house with kitchenette, wet bar, changing room and half, as well as a full-sized sunken tennis court and a Marmiro white stone patio “that ties the outdoor space all together,” according to the listing.

Whoever has grabbed this property is surely in for a fun summer.