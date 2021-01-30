What’s in Contract: Sagaponack Oceanfront Cottage, Shelter Island Waterfront Estate, Both Asking Under $10 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A small beach house on the ocean in Sagaponack with a last asking price of $9.95 million has found a buyer. Bespoke Realty had the exclusive listing.

The 1,282-square-foot house has been fully renovated with ocean views from every room, high-quality finishes like marble countertops, bleached wood flooring, and cathedral ceilings. With two bedrooms and one and a half baths this .69 of an acre property is all about the outdoor living. There is 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space and a private boardwalk to the ocean.

Bespoke represented both sides of the deal, according to their post on Instagram.

Over on Shelter Island, we hear that 7 Apple Orchard Lane, a waterfront estate, has gone into contract. The last asking price was $9.495 million. Gary DePerisa and Peter McCracken were the listing agents.

Known as Four Seas, the 1.5-acre property in Shorewood looks west across the Peconic Bay and offers 150 feet of private beach. The classic gambrel-style home was built by the late Hamptons builder Ben Krupinski. The 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom has elegant moldings, luxurious fixtures and bespoke fireplaces.

The Christopher Peacock kitchen with breakfast area offers custom cabinetry, oversized center island, professional appliances, butler’s pantry and an adjacent informal living room with fireplace. The master wing has a sleeping chamber with fireplace, sitting room, luxurious bathroom with heated floors, dressing room and west facing balcony.

There is also a waterside, 50-foot heated gunite pool and hot tub framed and a 150-foot private dock.

Here’s what else has recently gone into contract:

176 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton

Last Ask: $4.495 million

Listing Brokers: Gary DePersia, Corcoran

19 Cornell Road, Sag Harbor

Last Ask: $3.999 million

Listing Brokers: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman

Hofer reported Friday that this modern home in Redwood has found a buyer after originally going on the market for $4.5 million. The four-bedroom home has water views and integrated indoor and outdoor living with a plunge pool seemingly flowing from the home’s interior. The home standout for its utilization of blackened steel, light hardwood and neutral colors. “On top of being architecturally stunning visually, its high-end finishes and custom Boffi kitchen and storage system deliver the highest level of luxury living,” Hofer said in his listing.

4 Howell Lane, Westhampton

Last Ask: $2.85 million

Listing Brokers: Chris Foglia, Compass

This 4,300-square-foot, six-bedroom home features a custom-designed chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances including a second dishwasher and large center island with seating and open dining area. A first floor master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets, one with a second washer and dryer, and a luxurious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and sauna. Lauren Spiegel brought the buyers, we’re told.

110 West Prospect Street, Southampton Village

Last Ask: $1.775 million

Listing Brokers: Carol Nobbs, Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman

This 1,600-square-foot, shingled turn-key cottage offers a a new pool house and pergola, all new windows and brand new appliances. The three-bedroom house has lots of outdoor amenities including, a heated gunite pool, separate spa, a full bath and wet bar in the pool house, separate garage, and an outdoor shower. It originally went on the market for $1.875 million in October.

47 Manor Lane North, Springs

Last Ask: $1.195 million

Listing Brokers: Gary DePersia and Danielle Wilson, Corcoran

DePerisa announced Friday that a 3,000-square-foot home on a lush half-acre is in contract. The five-bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac less than a mile away from Three Mile Harbor and Maidstone beaches. Don’t like the bay? The home comes with a heated, saltwater pool too.

Have a listing that recently went into contract? Tell us about it.