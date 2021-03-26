Julianne Moore Bids Adieu to Montauk Cottage

Julianne Moore and her director husband, Bart Freundlich, have finally sold her cottage on Fort Pond in Montauk for $2.85 million, six years after first listing it for $3.5 million.

The deal for the three-bedroom, one-bath home on Second House Road closed on February 5, the deed transfers this week revealed. Bartholomew Freundlich was listed as the seller, while the new owner is hidden behind a limited liability company, 42 2nd House Road 8-18.

Moore and Freundlich bought the cottage for just over $1 million in 2007.

While the couple first listed their waterfront property in 2015, it came off the market a year later without explanation. It was most recently listed with Saunders & Associates in September, amid the COVID-19 real estate boom in the Hamptons, for $2.85 million. It went into contract about a month later.