Julianne Moore Bids Adieu to Montauk Cottage

Julianne Moore and her director husband, Bart Freundlich, have finally sold her cottage on Fort Pond in Montauk for $2.85 million, six years after first listing it for $3.5 million.
The deal for the three-bedroom, one-bath home on Second House Road closed on February 5, the deed transfers this week revealed. Bartholomew Freundlich was listed as the seller, while the new owner is hidden behind a limited liability company, 42 2nd House Road 8-18.
Moore and Freundlich bought the cottage for just over $1 million in 2007.
While the couple first listed their waterfront property in 2015, it came off the market a year later without explanation. It was most recently listed with Saunders & Associates in September, amid the COVID-19 real estate boom in the Hamptons, for $2.85 million. It went into contract about a month later.
The pair finally moved from their modest 1,000-square-foot cottage close to downtown Montauk for a more secure, gated mansion after the Oscar winner found a drunken stranger passed out on her couch, Page Six reported last year.
The idyllic cottage, though small and built in 1940, has a lot to offer. It was renovated in recent years and has maintained its seaside charm with barn wood antique floors, custom shiplap walls, and exposed wood beams. The house also boasts a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, and a screened-in porch overlooking the water.
Located on .69 of an acre, the property also includes a custom-built pool house, saltwater gunite pool, and direct access to the pond. A bonus is a nature preserve to the west, offering lots of privacy.
It will be interesting to see if the new owners decide to embrace the seaside cottage life or opt for a more Hamptons-style abode.