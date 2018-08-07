We Just Can't Help Liking This Contemporary on Fish Pond

We really dislike stupid-shaped windows (arches, for example). And we don't like that dated caramel wooden trim that seems to be everywhere in this house. Add the descriptor "contemporary" to the mix and we're all ready to hate it. But we simply can't. The more we looked, the more we liked.

Yes, the windows are arched, but they're not too arched, and all that trim can be painted white, as can the kitchen cabinets and even the caramel colored brick around the fireplace. We're in love with the view the windows frame. It just looks so incredibly peaceful and relaxing (though we might cut down one or two of those trees). We love the size and airiness of the great room, and that the fireplace is double sided so it can be enjoyed in the kitchen. (There's even another fireplace in the den below.)

Details: the house is 2400 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The lower level is walkout, and there's a spacious deck off the kitchen/great room to admire the water view.

Outside, there's 0.41 acres of land. No pool, and we don't know if it would be possible to put one in, given wetlands setbacks. However, there is a private dock.

Another thing we like: the price, just $1.2 million. The property is repped by Anne Orton at Corcoran. What do you think of the place? Let us know in the comments.

2 Robins Lane, Southampton