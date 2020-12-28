Kim Cattrall Cuts Asking Price of Springs Cottage to $2.9 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall is looking to unload her bayfront property in Springs, reducing the asking price from $3.25 million since putting it on the market in October. It is now listed at $2.9 million.

Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series and recently starred in Fox’s now-canceled series Filthy Rich, has not been able to sell the 1,300-square-foot home at 105 Gerard Drive. While situated right on Gardiner’s Bay, the small lot —at just four tenths of an acre — and the cottage, at two bedrooms and one full bath, are obviously not huge selling points.

But, the views are another story. An open living and dining area has a wall of windows facing the water, offering three different exposures towards Gardiner’s Island, Shelter Island and Montauk. A detached studio provides another 318 square feet of space that can be used year-round and features a half-bath.

The living room, which has a fireplace, can also be used as a screening room thanks to a 59-by-80-inch motorized screen that descends from a recess in the ceiling and a professional projector. The home also features a custom kitchen, hardwood flooring, and a loft bedroom.

The property, located behind a gate, does offer privacy. The property has been professionally landscaped and hides away a hot tub and an outdoor shower, while still offering direct access and views of the water.

Rebekah C. Baker, an associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty, has the listing.

