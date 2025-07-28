Kristen Farrell of Kristen Farrell & Co. transformed a 1950s beach cottage into a modern home, but kept elements of its original character, such as hand-hewn beams.

Kristen Farrell of Kristen Farrell & Co. has found buyers for her first foray into renovation in Hampton Bays, possibly a new benchmark for non-waterfront homes in the hamlet just west of the Shinnecock Canal.

Farrell has completed successful projects in Southampton, Sag Harbor and beyond, but never Hampton Bays. Farrell’s work on 7 Shinnecock Place aimed to transform it from a 1950s summer beach cottage lacking insulation and having a dated kitchen and bathrooms to a modern, four-bedroom, six-bathroom retreat.

She worked around elements of the original design while updating the infrastructure to create a 3,750-square-foot home reminiscent of today’s aesthetic with signs of its original character still shining through.

“It’s inspiring to re-imagine a home to today’s aesthetic all the while honoring the original architecture and features like the oversized fireplace and wood hewn beams,” says Farrell. “I stand by my phrase that when quality meets intention, the result is more than just a house — it’s a feeling of home…By infusing function into original design choices and picturing living and entertaining in these spaces, we can produce something truly special.”

The last asking price was $2,699,000.

“This home captured immediate attention the moment it hit the market — buyers recognized the quality and vision behind Kristen’s work,” says Brenda Giufruta of Douglas Elliman, who exclusively listed the property. “It’s rare to see this level of design and finish in Hampton Bays, and the response has been overwhelming.”

The living and dining room feature soaring double-height ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a gas-burning stove and ample storage.

The first floor primary suite offers direct access to the backyard. There is also second en suite guest room is also located on the main level for added convenience.

Upstairs, there are two tastefully designed bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a tub.

A lower level provides an additional living space, a full bathroom and two additional rooms, perfect for a home gym or an office.

Farrell put in a heated pool and a pool house, which offers a half-bath. The property benefits from mature landscaping for privacy. Bay access is just steps away.

The sale could mark a new view of Hampton Bays from buyers, recognizing it is a jewel with its beaches, marinas and beauty and as a place where high-end development can succeed.

“In my opinion, Hampton Bays is one of the most underrated gems out east,” says Giufurta. “It has some of the best restaurants, a laid-back beach-chic vibe, and incredible boating access to Shinnecock Bay, the ocean and Peconic Bay.”

The home is located just moments from the newly revamped Canoe Place Inn, the waterfront Canal Café and several marinas.

“Every enclave in the Hamptons has something special to offer,” Farrell adds. “I am a boater, so I know the area around the canal well and when I found this little neighborhood with its own beach I was sold! I believe Hampton Bays is a wonderful up and coming area with some hidden gems yet to unfold.”

Check out more photos below.

