Kristen Farrell of Kristen Farrell & Co. transformed a 1950s beach cottage into a modern home, but kept elements of its original character, such as hand-hewn beams.

A renovated home in Hampton Bays, which we reported back in July, could set a record for non-waterfront homes in the hamlet just west of the Shinnecock Canal, officially sold last month for $2.6 million.

Kristen Farrell, who created the development firm Kristen Farrell & Co. several years ago, transformed 7 Shinnecock Place from a 1950s summer beach cottage to a modern, 3,750-square-foot retreat that some say is the highest inland trade in Hampton Bays.

“This sale is a true milestone for Hampton Bays, and I couldn’t be prouder,” says listing agent Brenda Giufurta of Douglas Elliman, who had a co-exclusive with Flora Veitch of the Modlin Group.

“Kristen brought an incredible vision to this home — every detail was considered, and the result set a new benchmark for quality and design in the area,” Giufurta continues. “From the start, buyers were drawn to the sophistication and warmth she created, and the final sale, which we believe marks the highest inland trade ever for Hampton Bays, speaks to that response.”

It went on the market in late May for $2,699,000, which was also the last asking price. The closing took place on October 24, 2025.

One other non-waterfront home — 179 East Bay Avenue — also recently sold for a noteworthy amount, $2.75 million on October 21, 2025, according to deed transfers.

The 4,600-square-foot home at 179 East Bay Avenue, which was listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, is situated on a near-acre lot, while Farrell’s sale encompasses a mere 0.18 of an acre, proving that “beautifully executed, move-in-ready homes are commanding record prices in Hampton Bays, even without waterfront,” according to Giufurta.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside Kristen and to see this project find such wonderful new owners who instantly fell in love with the home and community,” Giufurta says.

Despite updates to the infrastructure and modernizations, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home retained many original elements.

“It’s inspiring to re-imagine a home to today’s aesthetic all the while honoring the original architecture and features like the oversized fireplace and wood-hewn beams,” Farrell told Hedges over the summer just as the property went into contract. “I stand by my phrase that when quality meets intention, the result is more than just a house — it’s a feeling of home…By infusing function into original design choices and picturing living and entertaining in these spaces, we can produce something truly special.”

Farrell put in a heated pool, surrounded by a brick patio, and created a pool house with a half-bath.

The property also includes mature landscaping for privacy.

