The home at 1300 SE Ranch Road in Jupiter is asking $6.995 million.

A luxurious estate in Jupiter offers 22 acres, the most acreage with a home on it in Palm Beach County, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house at 1300 SE Ranch Road came on the market earlier this month for $6.995 million. Kourtney Pulitzer of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing.

It is nestled in Ranch Colony, a private gated community with 24-hour manned security, which is home to the exclusive Dye Preserve Golf Club and miles of equestrian trails, all surrounded by a beautiful wildlife and nature preserve.

The 9,000-square-foot residence features spacious living areas with custom millwork, designer lighting and premium finishes, including Waterworks fixtures. There are five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, a state-of-the-art theater and a sound system, a gym, a home office and more.

On the meticulously landscaped grounds, pick fruit from avocado, citrus, mango, and banana trees in the backyard. There is a resort-style pool, recently updated with a travertine marble decking and antique terracotta inlays, an aerated waterfall, LED lighting and upgraded with a new pump system.

A covered patio provides shade for outdoor dining, surrounded by Florida’s tropical foliage.

Other amenities at the home include a reverse osmosis water system, a large home generator, a 300-gallon propane gas system and dual wells, one for the house and one for landscaping.

Newly created trails wind throughout the property, which acts as a wildlife preserve.

The property also boasts a stocked pond for those who like to fish.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1300 SE Ranch Road, Jupiter | Broker: Kourtney Pulitzer of Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP

