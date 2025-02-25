House of the Day

Listing Offers Most Acreage With a Home in Jupiter, Palm Beach County

The home at 1300 SE Ranch Road in Jupiter is asking $6.995 million.
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty

A luxurious estate in Jupiter offers 22 acres, the most acreage with a home on it in Palm Beach County, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house at 1300 SE Ranch Road came on the market earlier this month for $6.995 million. Kourtney Pulitzer of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing.

It is nestled in Ranch Colony, a private gated community with 24-hour manned security, which is home to the exclusive Dye Preserve Golf Club and miles of equestrian trails, all surrounded by a beautiful wildlife and nature preserve.

The updated poolPelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 9,000-square-foot residence features spacious living areas with custom millwork, designer lighting and premium finishes, including Waterworks fixtures. There are five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, a state-of-the-art theater and a sound system, a gym, a home office and more.

On the meticulously landscaped grounds, pick fruit from avocado, citrus, mango, and banana trees in the backyard. There is a resort-style pool, recently updated with a travertine marble decking and antique terracotta inlays, an aerated waterfall, LED lighting and upgraded with a new pump system.

A covered patio provides shade for outdoor dining, surrounded by Florida’s tropical foliage.

PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty

Other amenities at the home include a reverse osmosis water system, a large home generator, a 300-gallon propane gas system and dual wells, one for the house and one for landscaping.

Newly created trails wind throughout the property, which acts as a wildlife preserve.

The property also boasts a stocked pond for those who like to fish.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1300 SE Ranch Road, Jupiter | Broker: Kourtney Pulitzer of Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP

PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty
PelicanPix for Sotheby’s International Realty

