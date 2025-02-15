Palm Beach Penthouse at the Sun & Surf Asks $11.5M

Dana and Paulette Koch’s new penthouse listing is located in the Sun & Surf.

Down in Palm Beach, a new penthouse listing at the Sun & Surf, one of the premier resort-style buildings directly on the ocean, has come to market at $11.5 million.

“It’s a rarity to find a large apartment in Palm Beach let alone an oceanfront penthouse in-town in a top-notch building,” says Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group, who represents the listing along with Paulette Koch.

Penthouse 5, located in the seven-story building at 100 Sunrise Avenue, boasts Atlantic Ocean views from every room, as well as vistas of the Breakers’ and downtown West Palm Beach.

The prime oceanfront unit offers an oversized wraparound terrace, accessible from each room, perfect for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle, whether it’s dining al fresco while entertaining guests or relaxing and lounging in the sun.

Designed by Architectural Digest darling, Michael DeSantis, there is 4,658 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit enjoys high ceilings and sunlight pouring in from the south thanks to walls of impact-resistant glass that open to the terrace.

Residents of the Sun & Surf have access to high-end amenities, such as a fitness center, a swimming pool with a hot tub and luxurious cabanas, a common club room and concierge services. There is a 24/7 security, valet, concierge, gym, spa and luxurious cabanas

Designed by Palm Beach architect Eugene Lawrence and originally built in the 1960s, the complex was redeveloped later and now offers 132 units across two buildings. Located a short distance from The Royal and shops and restaurants on the newly developed Royal Poinciana Way, the location can’t be beat.

The Sun & Surf offers the quintessential luxury lifestyle in Palm Beach, all just steps away from the sand.

This article appeared in the February 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges magazine. Read the full digital edition here. For more on Palm Beach estate, click here.