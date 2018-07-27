Your Home is Literally Your Castle in This Southampton Property

Is your current home sadly lacking in battlements? Too few arrow slits? Want to pour boiling oil on the marauding goths? (Who doesn't?) Then have we a listing for you! "Balcastle" was built circa 1910 by Edward Elliston, Jr., whose wife, Emma Rose, has the eponymous park in North Sea. Since 1998, the place has been owned by designer William Sofield, who's done a great job decorating and renovating the place into a medieval-meets-Arts-and-Crafts mashup. It's now being repped by Robert Lohman at Corcoran.

It's all fairly petite for Southampton, with just under a half an acre of land (0.43), and a 2900 square foot house. There are three bedrooms, including the master in the tower, and three baths. There's also a guest room and bath in the hilarious Gothic folly that acts as a pool house.

We adore the place, but it's not an easy sale: this property needs an owner as quirky and fun-loving as it is. Asking price is $3.7 million, which is way more realistic than the $4.3 million being asked for the property earlier in the decade.

For more, click here. 143 Herrick Road, Southampton