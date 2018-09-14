Location, Location, Location Dooms the Houses at Sagaponac

The Houses at Sagaponac were an ambitious development of modern homes which was intended to serve as a museum of architecture, but never completed. It was announced in 2001 by developer Harry "Coco" Brown and architect Richard Meier. The plan included 32 modern houses on 70 acres in northern Sagaponack. (At the time, Sagaponack was not incorporated as a village. Interestingly enough, none of the Houses at Sagaponac are actually inside the village boundaries.) Only eight houses were completed; work began right before the financial crisis and right after the death of Coco Brown.

Besides the financial crisis, the other problem with the development was its location: right next to East Hampton Airport. In 2001, there was much less air traffic to the airport, along with the noise it creates. Now, the noise is considered a serious nuisance.

This is one of the eight houses that was completed. It's been on the market now for three years, with its asking price gradually slipping a million dollars. (A neighboring property was also listed about the same time and has also reduced its ask by a million.) Repped by Tyler Mattson at Compass, the property's current price is $3 million.

Designed by Smith-Miller and Hawkinson Architects, the house features horizontal wooden elements on the exterior, with enormous floor to ceiling windows on the private areas of the L-shaped building. Outside, stone and gravel with grass and pavers mirror the home's floorplan, and we love the outdoor living area with fireplace. The courtyard features a peaceful pool. In addition to the five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, there's a pool house/studio with bath as well as a gated parking courtyard.

What do you think of the place? Is the price finally low enough to attract an offer?

For more, click here. 20 Forest Xing, Sagaponack