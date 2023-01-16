Inside Hugh Jackman’s Hamptons Pad Available for Rent

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hugh Jackman and his wife, the actress Deborra-Lee Furness, have put their Hamptons home up for rent this summer.

The 2.5-acre waterfront compound, hidden away in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods, is available for $495,000 for Memorial Day through Labor Day. The listing is a co-exclusive between Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman and Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group.

The property on Hedges Banks Drive, home to several celebrities from Donna Karan to Sean “Diddy” Combs, boasts 345 feet of water frontage on Gardiner’s Bay and two separate pathways to a private beach.

Hugh Jackman’s Hamptons House Layout

There are two modern residences on the estate. The primary residence was designed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, who collaborated closely with Jackman and Furness, “to achieve their vision of evocative design with influences from Japan and Morocco,” according to the Douglas Elliman listing.

There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half baths in what was described as a “monolithic residence.” Enter through a planar fade and a massive glass pivot hinge door and immediately see the home’s water views.

“The home is comprised of minimalistic design elements with a monochromatic color pallet,” the listing description says.

“The main event of the residence is the kitchen featuring a complete Gaggenau appliance package with two induction cooktops, a griddle and gas-fired stove tops, two refrigerator drawers and dishwasher, and a waterfall center island complete with integrated stone sink, plus a custom built-in pizza oven,” it continues.

A second kitchen offers a Gaggenau warming drawer and oven, a second integrated sink, a large wine column and a Gaggenau refrigerator.

“The kitchen’s design is a work of art and has every function a chef could desire, which flows seamlessly into the open living room featuring floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that open to the stone patio and effortlessly blend indoor and outdoor living spaces,” the agents say.

A large, mirror-edge spa was built into the stone patio.

The open living room features an oversized couch and lounge area with several seating areas and a backgammon board. An informal dining room offers a hand-carved solid bleached walnut dining table, custom-made by Field & Co. An intimate den area includes a wood-burning fireplace.

The three en suite bedrooms can be found in the home’s western wing. The primary suitncludes an ample closet space, a spa-like bathroom with radiant heat flooring, a soaking tub, a rain shower and a vanity “all uniformly finished in large format Florim tile and offering spectacular views of the water,” the description says.

A finished lower level provides a state-of-the-art three-tier media room — for watching Jackman’s movies — with lounge-style seating. A concession area offers an ice cream maker,a warming drawer, a dual wine fridge/beverage center, a sink and dual freezer drawers. A powder room can be found just outside thAtheater.

A full laundry room with two sets of Electrolux washers and dryer is also located on the lower level, along with an attached two-car garage and a space that can be artist’ss an artist studio or office.

The separate guest house has also been renovated and provides an open living space complete with a top-of-the-line kitchen with a bar area and a living room with lounge-style seating. There is a loft bedroom and a primary suite, which offers more water views and overlooks the oversized heated, gunite infinity-edge pool.

The grounds are well landscaped with a lush lawn and mature specimen plantings, such as Japanese maple trees.

Check out more photos of the house below.

