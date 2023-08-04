House of the Day

Newly Listed Contemporary Home in East Hampton Asks $2.65M

Front, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton, contemporary
This Harry Bates East Hampton contemporary is the bright and airy Hamptons home everyone wants.
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran

A recently renovated contemporary home in East Hampton, designed by the modernist architect Harry Bates, is newly listed for $2.65 million with Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy at Corcoran. The sleek, 2,000-square-foot home, featured in Hamptons Cottages & Gardens magazine in 2022, is located at 27 North Hollow Drive in Northwest Woods.

The residence sits atop just under one acre of land, down a gated driveway. Aside from the house, the gardens are a sight to be seen too with its lush greenery and gardens of rhododendrons, rare plants and tall trees. In fact, it was a stop on a garden tour from the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons.

Each room faces the meticulously landscaped gardens and pool area.

Bates, who died in 2022 and had been half of Bates Masi + Architects for the last 45 years, designed the house in 1981. He lived nearby in the newly developed North Hollow community, according to the magazine piece.

Pool, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
The home is surrounded by a great array of greenery, such as rhododendrons, rare plants, and willowy trees.Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran

The elegant Poggenpohl kitchen features Miele appliances, such as an induction stovetop, a glass-door Sub-Zero refrigerator and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the dining room, which has stunning views of the surrounding property via great glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the entire first floor with abundant light.

kitchen, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Abundant light is let into the first floor of the home, which has an open floor plan.Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran

The home offers three bedrooms and two baths. The two primary bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house and are very spacious, providing pristine privacy and comfort. Both have en-suite Italian marble bathrooms, one with an expansive soaking tub and shower with a Duravit sink and counter, the other with a walk-in shower surrounded by glass and marble with double Duravit sinks and counters. The third bedroom is an office/media room but can easily configure into a bedroom with room for a queen-sized bed.

Additional amenities include commercial-sized LG stainless steel washers and dryers on the lower level of the home, Anderson windows and doors, and brand-new roofing, siding, and decks.

The outdoor area features a serene patio with dining and lounge areas and an outdoor shower, all alongside the 20-by-40-foot heated pool. The perfect setup for spending long summer days tanning outdoors and evenings dining with guests.

Patio, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
The patio area is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran

The home’s location is also stellar, as it is situated in the highly coveted North Hollow neighborhood, filled with celebrities and private access to a beautiful bay beach. The residence is just over 10 minutes away from the bustling Main Street of East Hampton, filled with delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. There is truly everything one could want in this luxurious, tranquil home.

[Listing: 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton | Agent: Greg Schmidt, Corcoran; Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran] GMAP

Living room, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Living room, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Living and dining rooms, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
bedroom, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Bedroom, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Media room, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
bathroom, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Bathroom, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Pool, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Outdoor shower, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Gate, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Pool and patio, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran
Front, entryway, 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton
Courtesy of Brian Bailey/Media Hamptons for Corcoran

