Newly Listed Contemporary Home in East Hampton Asks $2.65M

This Harry Bates East Hampton contemporary is the bright and airy Hamptons home everyone wants.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A recently renovated contemporary home in East Hampton, designed by the modernist architect Harry Bates, is newly listed for $2.65 million with Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy at Corcoran. The sleek, 2,000-square-foot home, featured in Hamptons Cottages & Gardens magazine in 2022, is located at 27 North Hollow Drive in Northwest Woods.

The residence sits atop just under one acre of land, down a gated driveway. Aside from the house, the gardens are a sight to be seen too with its lush greenery and gardens of rhododendrons, rare plants and tall trees. In fact, it was a stop on a garden tour from the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons.

Each room faces the meticulously landscaped gardens and pool area.

Bates, who died in 2022 and had been half of Bates Masi + Architects for the last 45 years, designed the house in 1981. He lived nearby in the newly developed North Hollow community, according to the magazine piece.

The elegant Poggenpohl kitchen features Miele appliances, such as an induction stovetop, a glass-door Sub-Zero refrigerator and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the dining room, which has stunning views of the surrounding property via great glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the entire first floor with abundant light.

The home offers three bedrooms and two baths. The two primary bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house and are very spacious, providing pristine privacy and comfort. Both have en-suite Italian marble bathrooms, one with an expansive soaking tub and shower with a Duravit sink and counter, the other with a walk-in shower surrounded by glass and marble with double Duravit sinks and counters. The third bedroom is an office/media room but can easily configure into a bedroom with room for a queen-sized bed.

Additional amenities include commercial-sized LG stainless steel washers and dryers on the lower level of the home, Anderson windows and doors, and brand-new roofing, siding, and decks.

The outdoor area features a serene patio with dining and lounge areas and an outdoor shower, all alongside the 20-by-40-foot heated pool. The perfect setup for spending long summer days tanning outdoors and evenings dining with guests.

The home’s location is also stellar, as it is situated in the highly coveted North Hollow neighborhood, filled with celebrities and private access to a beautiful bay beach. The residence is just over 10 minutes away from the bustling Main Street of East Hampton, filled with delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. There is truly everything one could want in this luxurious, tranquil home.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 27 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton | Agent: Greg Schmidt, Corcoran; Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.