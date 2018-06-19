Behind The Hedges Luann Drops the Price of Sag Harbor Home $500K in Five Days
June 19, 2018 By Laura Euler

Last Thursday, reality star Luann de Lesseps listed her Sag Harbor Greek Revival with Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. The asking price was $6.25 million. Now it's five days later and the price is $5.75 million.

Can't swing that, homebuyers? Just wait another ten days and the price will drop to $4.75 million! In 30 days, it will be just $2.75 million! And then a month later, evidently free.

The former countess purchased the property in 2013 for $2.437 million and spent a long time renovating it. But she is tired of the Hamptons, so she's looking for more peace upstate in the Catskills.

On a third of an acre, the property makes the most of its waterfront setting on Sag Harbor Cove. There are sweeping vistas out to the water, the property boasts a coveted dock, and the deck has a lovely dining pergola. There are four bedrooms and four baths in a compact 2500 square feet. There's even a winterized studio on the property with a full bath.

For more, click here. 30 John Street, Sag Harbor

