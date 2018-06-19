Luann Drops the Price of Sag Harbor Home $500K in Five Days

Last Thursday, reality star Luann de Lesseps listed her Sag Harbor Greek Revival with Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. The asking price was $6.25 million. Now it's five days later and the price is $5.75 million.

Can't swing that, homebuyers? Just wait another ten days and the price will drop to $4.75 million! In 30 days, it will be just $2.75 million! And then a month later, evidently free.

The former countess purchased the property in 2013 for $2.437 million and spent a long time renovating it. But she is tired of the Hamptons, so she's looking for more peace upstate in the Catskills.

On a third of an acre, the property makes the most of its waterfront setting on Sag Harbor Cove. There are sweeping vistas out to the water, the property boasts a coveted dock, and the deck has a lovely dining pergola. There are four bedrooms and four baths in a compact 2500 square feet. There's even a winterized studio on the property with a full bath.

For more, click here. 30 John Street, Sag Harbor