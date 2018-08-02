A Luxe, Well-Priced Property on Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

There's so many things to really love about this place: the koi pond, the landscaping, the fantastic patio with outdoor fireplace and pizza oven. The house itself is sleek and simple, and very symmetrical. It's quite spacious, with 6800 square feet, and a decent size 1.5 acre plot on tony Hedges Lane in tony Sagaponack.

Great features include lofty 20-foot ceilings on the first floor, including in a first-floor master. The second floor includes 4 more guest bedrooms, each with a private terrace; and the lower level includes a 2-bedroom staff suite, and playrooms including a home theater, rec room, bar, wine cellar and gym. In all, there are 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, and 3 half baths. The property is repped by Patrick Mclaughlin at Elliman and Terry Cohen at Saunders.

The best thing, we think? The price is "just" $11 million, which strikes us as eminently fair. The property had been for sale in the past asking $14 million; today's ask is much more realistic.

For more, click here. 633 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack