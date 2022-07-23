Luxurious Southampton Estate Sells for $30 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Southampton estate featured on the Discovery+ show Selling the Hamptons sold officially late last month.

The home at 63 Duck Pond Lane, packed with luxurious amenities such as a $1 million outdoor television, ended up trading for $30 million on June 30. It had been last listed at $33,900,000.

Yale Fishman of Hamptons Luxury Estate developed the two-acre property in the Southampton estate section, close to Coopers Beach. The home was last listed with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, a Bridgehampton-based brokerage, and Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman.

Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens brought the buyers.

Southampton Estate Details

The 16,000-square-foot home with its Hamptons-style shingle-faced exterior was designed by world-renowned architects and designers, including Alexander Gorlin, Tom Murawski, Bennett Leifer and Downey Interiors.

A grand foyer leads to a great room with soaring ceilings and a double-height arabescato fireplace with a wet bar and handmade SICIS mosaic. A formal dining room seats 25 below a crystal chandelier. The dine-in kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a breakfast nook and an adjacent professional-grade chef’s kitchen.

There is plenty of room for guests with nine en suite bedrooms and three — yes, three — primary bedrooms. One features a fireplace, retractable ceiling television, a dressing room, a separate sitting room, additional closets, two bathrooms and two private terraces, from which that outdoor cinema can be enjoyed.

The 15-foot-by-9-foot hydraulic LED screen emerges from an in-ground vault that appears before 12 seats that surround a sunken firepit. If you’d rather be out of the elements, indoors there is an acoustically-advanced home theater that seats 16.

The property also includes a sunken tennis court with a stone surround and a pergola-covered viewing area, a heated pool with a glass wall for a view of the sunken lounge and fire pit area, and a hot tub surrounded by daybeds and an outdoor kitchen. There is also a pool house, which features a kitchenette, full bathroom and laundry.

Down on the lower level, where the theater and the basketball court are, there are some other incredible amenities — an indoor spa with a full-sized heated pool surrounded by Venetian plaster walls, Thassos marble, an arabescato fireplace, and a SICIS gold-tile mosaic infinity jacuzzi. There is also a steam room and a dry sauna.

The ambient handcrafted wine cellar, which holds 1,100 bottles, features an inlaid stone floor and Sapele mahogany.

An elevator reaches all three levels of the home.

There is also room for live-in staff, with a separate staff quarters entrance. In addition, there is a three-car garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

“The home holistically integrates eco-friendly technologically advanced solutions, audiovisual sophistication with smart-home capabilities powered by Savant, touchscreen control of climate, Lutron Homeworks lighting system, Lutron motorized shades, automated locks, and high-definition surveillance,” the Douglas Elliman listing says.

Other amenities include a Pentair Intelli Touch Control, ultraviolet/ozone sanitization system, solar panel energy system and a backup generator.

Whoever the new owners are, there is plenty for them to enjoy this summer and for many summers to come.

