Macklowe Gallery Founders Selling Longtime East Hampton Estate Nestled for $60 Million

One of the rarest oceanfront homes in East Hampton has officially hit the market. Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, founders of the prestigious Macklowe Gallery, are selling the longtime Georgica property for $60 million.

“51 West End Road is a dream composition of the most sought-after qualities all combined: privacy, exclusivity, a grand yard with gardens and a pool, all overlooking the ocean with no dune obstruction whatsoever,” says Kyle Rosko of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who represents the listing with Marcy Braun. “What’s most spectacular is the light. The property enjoys both sunrises over the Atlantic and sunsets over Georgica Pond. It’s pure magic.”

The 1.51-acre property offers approximately 170 feet of ocean frontage on a private stretch of Georgica Beach. The home boasts an oceanside yard and pool, one of only two properties on West End Road with “these ultra-rare and desirable qualities,” the listing agents say.

It is among the priciest Hamptons real estate on the market. In East Hampton, second only to 201 Lily Pond Lane, which is asking $69 million, and is listed with Ed Petrie of Compass. In Southampton, several properties are listed far above the $60 million asking price here, including Mylestone at Meadow Lane, which at $175 million is asking the most of any Hamptons property.

While the couple has owned the property since 1992, Lloyd Macklowe’s brother, the billionaire real estate developer Harry Macklowe, purchased a house across the street at 64 West End Road in 2017, 27East reported at the time. Harry Macklowe’s divorce from ex-wife Linda has made news in recent years and even this week, when a court-ordered auction — the priciest night of art sales in Sotheby’s history on Monday. Art the couple amassed over their 57-year marriage was sold for a reported $676 million, according to The New York Post. In fact, Jackson Pollock’s “Number 17, 1951” ended up setting a record for the Springs artist at $61,161,000, The Post reported.

Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe also have an important collection art nouveau decorative arts.

The home was originally built in 1926 by Roger Bullard, who was also the architect behind the Maidstone Club in East Hampton Village. Historically, it has been called the Ellery S. James House.

The late Ben Krupinski, known as the builder to the stars in the Hamptons, oversaw the renovations of the home, which include wide-plank floors, a chef’s kitchen with a circular breakfast nook and a butler’s pantry, a potting room, formal dining and living rooms, a den, a first floor junior master suite.

Each room on the first and second levels enjoy incredible views, but the master wing is home to perhaps the most majestic sweeping vistas of both Georgica Pond and the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the now 6,100-square-foot house, there is also a “separate and architecturally distinct” 815-square-foot three-car garage.

There are numerous fireplaces throughout the home, including an original Bullard and a turn-of-the-century ceramic art nouveau one in the second level office.

A hidden staircase takes guests to their very own wing where there are multiple bedrooms and bathroom and an upper-level office suite. The lower level holds a full gym and an additional bedroom suite. And, don’t worry, there are still views here, as well as a door that opens directly out to the garden.

The gunite pool overlooks the ocean, as does the expansive lawn and garden. A private boardwalk leads to the beach — the house is situated between two the original Georgica jetties, which provide erosion protection and were constructed at the behest of Juan Trippe, the president of Pan Am Airlines who bought a home at 75 West End Road in 1935 (The Trippe family sold the home to the fashion designer Calvin Klein in 1987, who just parted ways with over the summer in an $85 million trade).

If buyers are looking for more space, the listing agents say there is the ability to build-up on the original portion of the home another 1,434 square feet. A second master bedroom with a walk-in closet could also be created without an addition.

