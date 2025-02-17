The infinity pool view at 1160 S. Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, which is asking $87 million.

A Manalapan estate with private oceanfront and Intracoastal Waterway access has come to market at $87 million. This stunning property is just a stone’s throw away from the most expensive property currently listed in the country, a planned Manalapan spec house that is asking $285 million.

Candace Friis of The Corcoran Group has the listing.

This wellness-driven design at 1160 S. Ocean Boulevard is described as “a rare retreat where architecture and nature exist in perfect harmony,” according to the Corcoran listing. Plus, the property in this exclusive enclave just south of Palm Beach boasts notable neighbors such as motivational speaker Tony Robbins and technology billionaire Larry Ellison.

The newly completed, contemporary-style two-story main house offers 25,197 square feet of space with custom high-end finishes. It sits on nearly two acres with 160 feet of ocean frontage and private Intracoastal access with a dock, plus boasts top-tier amenities.

“From concept to completion, this home was orchestrated by female builder Siobhan Zerilla, principal of Bluedoor Building, bringing vision and artistry to every detail,” the listing points out. “The home’s refined palette is completed with Calacatta Gold, Black Alexander Honed stone, bespoke plaster walls, mahogany and white oak accents.”

“From the grand entry hall, the journey unfolds — a symphony of light and space, where the living room merges with the ocean beyond,” the listing says. “The formal dining room, with its ocean-facing bar, sets the stage for elegant entertaining, while the open-concept kitchen and family area form the heart of the home” with a view of the infinity pool.