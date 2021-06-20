Dan McAllister & Heather Ganguzza of In the Attic Too

“Our customers really appreciate that their farm table was made out of a barn that came off of Indian Neck Lane, right down the road,” McAllister says, noting that they do the physical labor of deconstructing old wood buildings in exchange for the wood.

“We’ll save them three or four 30-yard dumpsters, so they’re saving $2,000-3,000 on dumpster fees, and they also feel good they get to repurpose their materials,” he continues, pointing out that some barn owners feel pangs of regret dismantling historic structures, so they’ve come up with ways to ease that discomfort. “Often we’ll build them something—we’ll build a table out of that material or some benches, a picture frame, barn doors, things like that.”