Modern Meadow Lane Home Lists for Just Under $30 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A renovated contemporary home on Southampton Village’s famed Meadow Lane is newly listed for $29.75 million with Andrea L. Ackerman of Brown Harris Stevens.

The 6,484-square-foot house clad in wood sits on 3.6 oceanfront acres with unobstructed panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as Shinnecock Bay.

Stairs lead to a spacious foyer that leads to a living room that faces the ocean thanks to three sides of glass and leads out to a spacious deck that surrounds a gunite pool. Just off the deck is a pool house that features a full bathroom, kitchenette and more. A wood bridge leads over the dunes down to the ocean.

Meanwhile, a butler’s pantry leads to the state-of-the-art kitchen, which is connected to a built-in breakfast nook with bay views.

“The dining room extends to the north of the kitchen giving one the feeling of being on a boat in the bay,” according to the listing.

The main floor also includes a den and an office, as well as a bedroom, bathroom and powder room.

The primary bedroom, which features a fireplace, also enjoys panoramic views of the ocean, past the graciously-sized balcony. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a standalone tub in front of a bay window that looks out to the water, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Three more en suite bedrooms are also found on the second floor.

The lower level includes a three-car garage, laundry room and storage.

The property is screened for privacy by mature landscaping.

[Listing: 1550 Meadow Lane, Southampton |Broker: Andrea L. Ackerman, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.