House of the Day

Modern Meadow Lane Home Lists for Just Under $30 Million

By
0
comments
Posted on
Meadow Lane, Southampton
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A renovated contemporary home on Southampton Village’s famed Meadow Lane is newly listed for $29.75 million with Andrea L. Ackerman of Brown Harris Stevens.

The 6,484-square-foot house clad in wood sits on 3.6 oceanfront acres with unobstructed panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as Shinnecock Bay.

The view from the pool deckGordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Stairs lead to a spacious foyer that leads to a living room that faces the ocean thanks to three sides of glass and leads out to a spacious deck that surrounds a gunite pool. Just off the deck is a pool house that features a full bathroom, kitchenette and more. A wood bridge leads over the dunes down to the ocean.

Meanwhile, a butler’s pantry leads to the state-of-the-art kitchen, which is connected to a built-in breakfast nook with bay views.

“The dining room extends to the north of the kitchen giving one the feeling of being on a boat in the bay,” according to the listing.

Meadow Lane, Southampton
The dining roomGordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The main floor also includes a den and an office, as well as a bedroom, bathroom and powder room.

The primary bedroom, which features a fireplace, also enjoys panoramic views of the ocean, past the graciously-sized balcony. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a standalone tub in front of a bay window that looks out to the water, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Three more en suite bedrooms are also found on the second floor.

Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The lower level includes a three-car garage, laundry room and storage.

The property is screened for privacy by mature landscaping.

[Listing: 1550 Meadow Lane, Southampton |Broker: Andrea L. Ackerman, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The primary bedroomGordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The primary bathroomGordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Gordon M. Grant/Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites