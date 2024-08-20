The home at 12140 Blue Cypress Court in Wellington, Florida, is asking just under $7 million.

Though it’s still summer, it won’t be long until many are headed back to Palm Beach.

In Wellington, an elegant home in the Blue Cypress neighborhood is available, listed with Darlene Streit of The Corcoran Group for $6.995 million.

“I love the private back patio area of this Palm Beach Golf Polo & Country Club home with its expansive views of the open space and Blue Cypress trees,” says Streit, referring to the unobstructed views of the golf course and fairways.

The 6,000-square-foot home, built in 2016, is situated on a double lot, one-third of an acre in size.

Meanwhile, the trees “bring a serene ambiance to this wonderful home’s entertainment area, complete with a pool and kitchen for fabulous outdoor living,” she says, calling the property simply, “Elegant sophistication.”

The home’s layout is perfect for entertaining and relaxed living with the soaring ceilings and an open-concept floor plan that provides an easy flow throughout.

Offering five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, there is plenty of room for family and friends, Streit says. On the ground level, there is a primary suite and guest suite, plus three more guest rooms on the second floor, all with balconies.

Homeowners association amenities include a clubhouse, private membership, tennis courts, trail maintenance and gated security with a guard.

Real Estate Insider:

Construction at the ALINA Residences in Boca Raton is wrapping up with two new highly anticipated buildings almost ready for residents to move in. The ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 — complete with a four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath Penthouse 910, a premier corner residence with two terraces — are nearing completion.

The ALINA Residences offers three residential buildings with 303 units, including ALINA 200, a nine-story tower completed in March 2021 and sold out all 121 units.

Candace Jorritsma, vice president of sales and marketing for developer El-Ad National Properties, spoke with Behind The Hedges regarding the final stages of the award-winning project.

BTH: What sets ALINA apart from other Boca Raton developments?

CJ: Rather than develop a project, El-Ad National Properties’ goal was to create a community at ALINA, and we did just that with phase one (ALINA 200), which was completed in 2021 and is sold out. ALINA’s residences are designed for indoor-outdoor living and include expansive terraces, perfect for hosting and enjoying a more blended living space. ALINA is well-located just minutes away from the city’s iconic beaches, pristine parks, Brightline Boca Raton Station and The Boca Raton (formerly The Boca Raton Resort & Club). ALINA residents enjoy the convenience of living within walking distance to downtown Boca Raton’s restaurants, art galleries, salons, and boutiques, including the Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Once the full, private campus is completed in late 2024, residents in all three buildings will enjoy over three acres of private outdoor amenity space. The resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness include two private rooftop pools, outdoor dining and entertainment areas, lavish green spaces, outdoor yoga spaces, a dog park, top-of-the-line fitness centers, generously sized club rooms, studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, his-and-hers spas with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms, and indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms.

BTH: ALINA phase two, which includes ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 is expected to be completed by the end of the year. How are sales going?

CJ: Phase two is over 80% sold, with a nice selection of move-in ready residences available. Though summer is typically the “slow season” in South Florida, we have continued to see significant interest, and we expect to see even more during season this year, especially since ALINA 210 has received its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) and ALINA 220 is expected to be completed by the end of the year. A number of phase one (ALINA 200) residents are either now purchasing in phase two or have referred friends and family to purchase in phase two – this speaks to the community we have built.

BTH: ALINA 210 received its temporary certificate of occupancy ahead of schedule. Are closings about to happen?

CJ: Yes! Closings have begun. We are very excited to welcome ALINA 210 residents into their new home. The boutique, nine-story ALINA 210 is the centerpiece of ALINA Residences and consists of 30 move-in ready residences priced from approximately $4 million to more than $10 million. ALINA 210 offers residents 16,000 square feet of thoughtfully curated amenities, dedicated to only ALINA 210’s residents including a spa with dry sauna, aroma steam rooms, salon/treatment area, private locker rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facility and a bungalow-style pool with poolside cabanas. There is still a variety of one to four-bedrooms with den residences ranging from about 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet available in phase two for potential buyers to choose from.

BTH: Why do you think so many people are looking to make the move to Boca Raton specifically?

CJ: In advance of Boca Raton’s centennial in 2025, the city is going through a Renaissance. Now, Boca Raton is being recognized as more than a luxury vacation destination. It’s growing younger as full-time residents and businesses continue to move to Boca Raton for its tax advantages, warm weather, coastal lifestyle and numerous outdoor activities. Half of Palm Beach County’s corporate headquarters are located in Boca Raton, which then leads to people planting their roots in the city as well. Additionally, the restaurant scene has been booming with restaurants such as New York’s iconic Gallaghers Steakhouse and the popular Meat Market opening locations in Midtown Boca. Brightline opened its train station in downtown Boca Raton at the end of 2022, and it has been a great way for people in Boca Raton to conveniently travel to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Boca Raton is buzzing with new activity and has earned the reputation as the place to be!

