Keeping Pace With Wellington Real Estate

For equestrians, there’s nothing quite like having your horse in your backyard. Whether it’s a palatial estate overlooking horses at pasture, a well-appointed barn with rows of stalls, or an equestrian community a short trot from the Winter Equestrian Festival, Wellington has it all. We asked Florida real estate insiders and experts to share their insights: What are equestrians looking for in terms of real estate in Wellington?

Chris Burnside

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Wellington is a very exclusive, small community known well by equestrian enthusiasts. The entire area is built around horse competitions, and equestrian apparel, and caters to all aspects pertaining to horses. Even the crosswalk buttons are designed so that riders don’t have to dismount from their horses. Kids and adults all drive around in golf carts and e-bikes, and walk to the events held every day. The homes in Wellington, especially around the Polo Club, can be found in all price ranges and can include membership to the golf or tennis club. There is even an area where you can live at the Aero Club where you can land your private jet or helicopter. If you want to buy a large house with plenty of space to house your horses and trailers there is no better place to go. I love Wellington and currently have places in both the Aero Club and Polo. Definitely worth the investment or try before you buy, as rentals are easy to find. Even though I am based in the Hamptons, and am developing an equestrian-themed community in Bridgehampton (Windy Hill Estates), I am often in Wellington for my daughter’s equestrian training and competitions.

Nancy Batchelor

COMPASS

MIAMI BEACH

Wellington attracts highnet- worth individuals from around the world who are accustomed to luxury and are seeking a seamless experience with turnkey residences that cater to horse and rider. Acreage and proximity to the show grounds and trails are paramount. Gated communities offering privacy and security are also highly sought-after. Equestrians often have specific requirements tailored to the needs of their horses, so properties with flexibility for customizations are preferable. When considering horse amenities, buyers want renovated barns and tack rooms, spacious stalls and paddocks, good turnout areas, performance footing that is well maintained, and trainer/grooms housing. Lounges that have a country club feel with viewing areas, bars and summer kitchens for entertaining are always a plus. Smart homes and automation with remote monitoring for features like security cameras are also important, so owners can check in on their properties and horses while away.

Larissa Konnikov

SERHANT.

DELRAY BEACH

As a horse enthusiast, I recognize that for equestrians, priorities extend beyond a beautiful home to the well-being of our horses — their living conditions, care, and happiness. In Wellington, where the equestrian lifestyle is not just an activity but a passion, finding the right real estate means seeking properties that offer both luxury and functionality. Location is crucial, especially near competition venues to minimize stress during transport. Secondly, having a place in your own home where you can practice and train, is fundamental— be it a polo field or training arena etc. These facilities must provide a spacious, safe, and clean environment, with proper management and staff housing capabilities. Security, privacy, and a nurturing community full of engaging events round out the essentials, ensuring our equine companions are as cherished and well-cared for as we are. In Wellington, the equestrian dream where horses flourish is attainable. I am dedicated to realizing this dream for my clients, acknowledging the deep bond between horses and their people, and the lifestyle that celebrates this connection.

Kay Lawson

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

WELLINGTON AND SAG HARBOR

There are a few different types of equestrian real estate buyers in Wellington. One group would be looking for a farm, close to their equestrian venue (dressage, polo or show jumping). This buyer is likely looking for a comfortable and well-appointed barn for their horses, as well as a good arena (and maybe a grass field) for practicing and keeping their horses fit. That buyer may or may not want to live on the farm — which brings us to another group: Those seeking a fabulous place to call home close to their venue or perhaps on a golf course. There is even a development in Wellington where you can land and keep your plane that’s close to the main show grounds. What’s so special about Wellington is that it hosts three different disciplines at the world-class level and people come from all over the world to compete and live there for the season. Everyone has some connection to horses and the love of the sport brings everyone together. It’s basically a winter haven for equestrians.

Darlene Streit

THE CORCORAN GROUP

PALM BEACH

While each individual is looking for something specific to their needs, the two broad requests I get are for either newly renovated, updated properties or for land to build on, the latter being quite scarce. Having proximity to equestrian venues and training facilities and easy access to equine services are priorities for buyers. For polo players, a practice field is important, for jumpers and dressage, it’s being near the show grounds. Overall, equestrians are looking for properties that provide for the well-being, safety, and training of their horses, which can take many forms. And of course, a refined, comfortable living environment for themselves. Having ample acreage for barns, riding arenas and adequate turnout areas are obvious priorities, along with easy access to riding trails or bridle paths for recreational rides or conditioning. Shade trees or shelters to protect horses from the Florida sun, and water sources such as ponds, are wonderful amenities as well. For equestrians looking to buy, Wellington offers everything from grand luxury estates to ranch-style farms. With 57-plus miles of horse trails and many properties just a short hack to venues, it’s a premier destination for incredible equestrian properties.

Alison Barens

EQUESTRIAN SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Equestrians seeking real estate in Wellington prioritize several key factors to accommodate their lifestyle. One factor I hear often is the functionality of the stable. A well-designed barn with good flow is essential, ensuring efficiency in daily operations. Ample storage for hay, feed, and equipment is crucial for maintaining a well-stocked and organized facility. Having sight of the paddocks from the barn is also important for overseeing and ensuring the horses’ well-being. Ample land space is essential, often on riders wish lists are expansive paddocks for turnout, grazing and well-designed areas for training arenas suitable for various disciplines, like dressage, show jumping, or even polo. In these training arenas, is the footing. Top-notch footing is one of the most, if not the MOST important factor. Daily exercise and training on good footing is essential to the success and safety of horses, it is a highly prioritized item. Additionally on the wish list is proximity to reputable equestrian events and competitions, such as Wellington International and the Global Dressage Festival. Lastly, equestrians often seek out properties with comfortable, upscale residences, providing a haven for both them and their horses.

