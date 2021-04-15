Mediterranean-style Estate Overlooking the Long Island Sound Priced at $2.95 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

On the North Fork, you may not think to look for a Mediterranean-style estate, especially on the water, but that is what you will find at 640 Lloyd’s Lane in Mattituck. A standout property with a massive home with lots of detail, the asking price is $2.95 million.

The property, located in the Honeysuckle Hills where there is access to a community beach, overlooks the Long Island Sound from about 65 feet up on a bluff. There are unobstructed views from the property for about 15 miles to Roanoke Point, according to the listing agent John de Reeder of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in the Mattituck office.

“That’s where the sunsets are about as good as get it,” he says of a patio by the edge of the cliff where chairs and a fire pit are arranged.

Sounds to us like a perfect summer night just waiting to happen.

With a stucco facade and a clay tile roof, the home will make you feel like you are somewhere else entirely from the moment you pull up.

The large home (square footage not immediately known) sits on .85 of an acre and offers three levels of living space with a gunite pool. A commercial contractor built it for himself to the highest of standards in 2002, de Reeder says.

The main living spaces are expansive. It begins in the entryway with a grand staircase with a wrought-iron railing that continues on the large open landing on the second floor. Hardwood floors lead into the living room that boasts 28-foot high ceilings, a substantial double-sided stone fireplace and a wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that allow a view of the water.

On the other side of the fireplace is a slightly sunken family room and dining area that gives way to the kitchen. There are more windows and sliders that provide a view and access to the expansive covered balcony that has plenty of space for al fresco dining.

The kitchen has custom cabinetry and an island with counter seating.

There are five ensuite bedrooms, all generously sized. Most have a view of the sound. The master and two other bedrooms have access to “romantic” balconies, according to the listing. One of the ensuite bedrooms is located on the first floor.

There are a total of six and a half baths, all of which have intricate tile work.

The home has a wine cellar that holds numerous bottles. There is also a dedicated office space and the lower level is also finished.

“It is the perfect house for a gigantic family that throws big parties,” de Reeder says.

[Listing: 640 Lloyd’s Lane, Mattituck |Brokers: John de Reeder, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

