Douglas Elliman Sells Two Big Southampton Village Listings Back-to-Back

Douglas Elliman Real Estate sold two historic homes in Southampton Village, with Michaela and Paulina Keszler at the helm.

On Wednesday, Sunnymede estate, a Victorian-style home built in 1887 that underwent a multimillion renovation, sold after some time on the market.

“This beautiful and historic home enjoys a prime position on one of the most prominent corners on Gin Lane,” said Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the home with Paulina Keszler and Terry Thompson.

While we don’t know the exact closing price yet, 41 Gin Lane had a last ask of $16.995 million.

“The seller spent years completely renovating this grand old beauty and did an exquisite job of preserving all of its historic details while bringing the home into the future with modern upgrades and amenities. The house was actually lifted to include a brand new, 12-foot basement, and all floors are now easily accessible by elevator. No detail was overlooked, and the home has truly been brought back to its former glory.”

The sellers worked closely with the well-known architect John David Rose on the project, bringing in cutting-edge technology and high-end amenities, while also preserving the 19th-century charm. The renovation was completed in 2019.

Renowned architect Robert H. Robertson designed the original home at 41 Gin Lane, which was built as “a summer cottage” for his in-laws, Dr. Thomas M. Markoe and his wife Charlotte, according to the book, The Southampton Cottages of Gin Lane. The Markoe family was one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Quaker Philadelphia, and Dr. Markoe was an accomplished doctor and professor of medicine, known throughout New England.

The closing of 41 Gin Lane comes on the heels of Michaela and Paulina’s recent sale of 103 Great Plains Road, which sold in late October. It had gone into contract at the end of August and was last asking $17.45 million. Tim Davis of Corcoran represented the buyer.

Located on 3.4 acres in the estate section of Southampton Village, the Great Plains Road home was owned by the daughter of the late Pandora Duke Biddle — an heiress of the Duke tobacco and energy empire.

“This is one of the last old-world charm properties in the estate section, and it’s a very lucky buyer that now gets to call it home,” Keszler says. “It’s location, close to both the ocean and the village, truly can’t be beat. While there is so much to love about the house itself, I have always been particularly taken by its stunning grounds. The Olmstead-designed landscaping and mature trees lend such beauty to this rare property.”

The home features original-designed mosaic tiling and a lavish skylight above the grand staircase. All eight bedrooms offer walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. The home also boasts a formal dining room, a custom-built bar, oversized living room, two wood-burning fireplaces, and wrap-around Ipe wood decking.

A newly installed heated Gunite pool can be found out back with a pool house. There is also a detached three-car garage with a separate two-bedroom apartment, as well as a historic garage in the back of the property.

