House of the Day

Modern Farmhouse Close to East Hampton Village Looking for $3.995 Million

By Posted on
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A newly constructed modern farmhouse, less than a mile to East Hampton Village, is also a smart home featuring the latest in modern technological conveniences. Located on a half-acre parcel, 51 Wireless Road is listed for $3.995 million with Thomas Cavallo of Douglas Elliman.

“Striking the perfect balance between classic Hamptons style and state of the art luxury, this energy efficient, six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home is something to behold both aesthetically and functionally,” Cavallo says.

A large covered front porch leads inside the 5,500-square-foot home. An architecturally impressive floating staircase with a steel cable railing system in the double-height wood-paneled foyer leads upstairs with custom chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The great room, part of the main living space, features a 20-foot-high ceiling, soaring stone gas fireplace with television built in, and a wet bar. Three sets of floor-to-ceiling black Pella sliding glass doors offer immediate access to the south-facing backyard. A dining area sits between the great room and the chef’s kitchen.

The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking stove and Viking dishwasher. The custom-build inset cabinets are white on the wall and a chestnut wood  under the oversized island with a two-inch quartz countertop. The island seats four with  counter-high modern stools with wire backs that match the three pendant lights hanging above the counter. The counter-to-ceiling-high backsplash features a white tile broken up only by floating shelves and the stainless steel vent hood.

Also on the first floor is a junior master suite, a mud room, laundry room and powder room with wood-paneled walls and modern sink and faucets.

Up on the second level there is a spacious master suite with expansive bathroom, walk-in closets and large balcony overlooking the backyard. The bathroom features an oversized, glass-enclosed shower, a standalone tub and double vanity. The spacious ensuite guest bedrooms also have walk-in closets and double exposure picture windows.

The modern staircase continues down on the lower level, where there are 10-foot ceilings and a walk-out space. There is an expansive living/recreational space, plus two extra-large ensuite bedrooms and a space for a full gym. The subterranean courtyard features a built-in gas fire pit and has stairs to the backyard.

A 50-foot gunite pool in the backyard is heated and surrounded by Marmiro stone. There is also a two-car detached garage with modern bay doors.

Considered a smart home, the house offers an interior/exterior Nuvo music system, solar panels, LED high hat lighting, Pulseworx automated lighting, smart surveillance cameras and a motion-sensor alarm system.

Also of note, the standing seam steel roof is low maintenance for an extra bonus.

[Listing: 51 Wireless Road, East Hampton | Broker: Thomas Cavallo of Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter,  Instagram and Facebook.

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites