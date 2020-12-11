Modern Farmhouse Close to East Hampton Village Looking for $3.995 Million

A newly constructed modern farmhouse, less than a mile to East Hampton Village, is also a smart home featuring the latest in modern technological conveniences. Located on a half-acre parcel, 51 Wireless Road is listed for $3.995 million with Thomas Cavallo of Douglas Elliman.

“Striking the perfect balance between classic Hamptons style and state of the art luxury, this energy efficient, six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home is something to behold both aesthetically and functionally,” Cavallo says.

A large covered front porch leads inside the 5,500-square-foot home. An architecturally impressive floating staircase with a steel cable railing system in the double-height wood-paneled foyer leads upstairs with custom chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The great room, part of the main living space, features a 20-foot-high ceiling, soaring stone gas fireplace with television built in, and a wet bar. Three sets of floor-to-ceiling black Pella sliding glass doors offer immediate access to the south-facing backyard. A dining area sits between the great room and the chef’s kitchen.

The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking stove and Viking dishwasher. The custom-build inset cabinets are white on the wall and a chestnut wood under the oversized island with a two-inch quartz countertop. The island seats four with counter-high modern stools with wire backs that match the three pendant lights hanging above the counter. The counter-to-ceiling-high backsplash features a white tile broken up only by floating shelves and the stainless steel vent hood.

Also on the first floor is a junior master suite, a mud room, laundry room and powder room with wood-paneled walls and modern sink and faucets.

Up on the second level there is a spacious master suite with expansive bathroom, walk-in closets and large balcony overlooking the backyard. The bathroom features an oversized, glass-enclosed shower, a standalone tub and double vanity. The spacious ensuite guest bedrooms also have walk-in closets and double exposure picture windows.

The modern staircase continues down on the lower level, where there are 10-foot ceilings and a walk-out space. There is an expansive living/recreational space, plus two extra-large ensuite bedrooms and a space for a full gym. The subterranean courtyard features a built-in gas fire pit and has stairs to the backyard.

A 50-foot gunite pool in the backyard is heated and surrounded by Marmiro stone. There is also a two-car detached garage with modern bay doors.

Considered a smart home, the house offers an interior/exterior Nuvo music system, solar panels, LED high hat lighting, Pulseworx automated lighting, smart surveillance cameras and a motion-sensor alarm system.

Also of note, the standing seam steel roof is low maintenance for an extra bonus.