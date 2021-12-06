Modern Home With a Pool and Bay Views in Sag Harbor Village Now Offered at $5.75 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located in Sag Harbor Village, this modern home offers sophisticated details, a saltwater pool and bay views, all just steps from a private beach. The home at 3 Taft Place in Hillcrest Terrace was listed recently for $5.75 million.

With 5,700 square feet of living space on three levels, there is plenty of room for a family and entertaining.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2018, begins with a custom oversized doorway that leads to an open floorplan dining area with a fireplace. Sliding glass doors that open to a covered deck, where there is an outdoor fireplace and heat lamps, meaning whoever buys the home can enjoy the outdoor space on the off-season too.

Steps lead down to a heated 20-by-50-foot saltwater gunite pool with a spa. A pool house, which is even air-conditioned, can be found nearby on the 0.5-acre property, which is surrounded by mature trees for privacy.

There is also a detached one-car garage that has the unusual amenity of a rooftop deck that offers 360-degree views of both the pool, nearby estuary and Sag Harbor Bay. There are stairs to access the rooftop deck from the pool area.

Back inside, there is also a separate side entrance to the mudroom, where there is a powder room and laundry area that leads to the striking kitchen.

The kitchen boasts a Sub-Zero refrigerator, an AGA Mercury stove and a lilac marble island. An ensuite bedroom and a private television room complete the first floor.

A floating staircase ascends to the second floor, where there are three ensuite bedrooms, each with soaring ceilings, heated floors and built-in custom closets. The primary bedroom offers water views and a private deck.

The lower level is fully finished with a “secret” theater room, a commercial-grade bar area and an additional bedroom.

The home is a short drive to the village shops and restaurants in one direction and the Sag Harbor Golf Course and Barcelona Nature Preserve in the other.

[Listing: 3 Taft Place, Sag Harbor |Broker: Randi R. Ball, Corcoran] GMAP

