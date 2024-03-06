Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A charming house with water views across Fort Pond in Montauk is on the market for $4.995 million. Zack Dayton and Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

Located close to downtown Montauk and the ocean beaches, the charming house at 131 South Edgemere Street enjoys expansive western-facing vistas.

A 3,200-square-foot traditional-style house, it boasts light-filled interior spaces thanks to a series of sliding glass doors and bay windows above them — all of which take full advantage of the waterfront locale.

The residence, built in 1982 and updated recently, begins with a foyer that leads into an open-concept living area. The living room features a stone gas fireplace and high ceilings, while the chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, such as a double wall oven, and a built-in range hood over the stove, and enjoys a spacious area for a large table. The wall of glass sliders lead from the living room to the expansive deck and a patio, perfect for watching the sunset.

The staircase in the living room with its rich wood and cable railing is almost a statement piece in the living room.

The second floor is home to a primary en suite bedroom with water views over the pond. There are also three spacious guest rooms.

Back on the first floor, there is also a den, a laundry room and a space referred to as a “mood room.”

The 0.57-acre property also holds two free-standing guest apartments with living areas, bedrooms and en suite bathrooms — making for a total of five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms in total. There are also private patios off the guest apartments.

Out back there is also a hot tub with a water view and a private outdoor shower.

There is also a spacious garage.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 131 South Edgemere Street, Montauk |Broker: Zack Dayton and Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

