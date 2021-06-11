Montauk Steal? Waterfront Home Listed for Under $500,000

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A lakefront co-op in Montauk was just listed for sale at $499,000, which sounds like a steal for a home on the water.

Known as “The Outrigger,” Unit 3 at the East Lake Drive co-op complex is certainly the most affordable home on the water out at the Point.

Situated on Lake Montauk, the well maintained co-op complex sits on about two acres of land.

The unit, listed with Mary Lappin Marmorowski of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, features 500 square feet of wrap-around outdoor decking. A 10-foot SunSetter awing offers shade on hot summer days.

“Dig your own clams, fillet your fish at the fillet station, moor your boat, keep your kayak and paddle board nearby, or just relax and enjoy the amazing sunsets,” the listing reads.

Inside, the open-concept studio offers just 260 square feet of living space, but who needs space when you have the water so close?

There are Pergo laminate floors throughout the space, which has room an alcove, where the bed is located and one bathroom. The kitchen area has a small refrigerator, sink and stove. The space has a storage loft with a skylight that lets even more light pour into the space.

This shares a wall with another unit, but this one faces the water. Unit 3 is one cottage removed from the water, and has a water view.

A laundry room is available on the co-op’s property for owners and guests.

The unit comes with a designated parking spot. Guest parking is also available.

Monthly maintenance fees are $335, which includes taxes, insurances and other expenses. Owners are responsible for gas and electric usage.

For someone looking for a simple place to crash and spend weekends fishing or at the beach, this could be the spot. Let’s see how long this lasts.

[Listing: 75 & 81 East Lake Drive, Unit 3, Montauk |Broker: Mary Lappin Marmorowski] GMAP

