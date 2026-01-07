New Moriches Community Beechwood at the Waterways Begins Pre-Construction Sales

Beechwood at The Waterways, a new 34-residence development, will offer homes for those 55 and up.

Construction is underway at Beechwood at the Waterways, a 34-unit condominium community for adults 55-plus in Moriches, just west of the Hamptons. The Beechwood Organization, one of the largest home builders and developers on Long Island and New York State, has just launched the pre-construction sales for the project.

Located in the Town of Brookhaven on the South Shore near Moriches Bay, the homes are being built within the existing development of Waterways at Bay Pointe, a gated community established in 1985 with 346 homes built.

In the first of three phases, four villa-style models are up for sale with occupancy expected in late 2026. Touting spacious floorplans, they will begin in the mid-$600,000 range and also offer access to the community’s existing high-end amenities.

“I am personally excited to bring new homes for empty nesters to Moriches,” says Michael Dubb, founder and CEO of The Beechwood Organization, a Jericho-based company that has built more than 10,000 homes in 80 communities across the New York metro area since 1985. Projects in the Hamptons have included The Latch in Southampton Village, a sold out condo, townhouse and single-family home community; Bishops Pond, a 69-home luxury condo community in Southampton Village, which became the fastest-selling community of its kind in the Hamptons; and most recently in Westhampton, Country Pointe Estates, a 22-home residential community, and Oneck Landing, a four-parcel Moriches Bay enclave.

“The hamlet is known for its small-town charm and scenic natural surroundings. Here, buyers can remain close to friends and family on Long Island with lots to enjoy. At the Waterways, residents can also cast off from their private marina or play cards at the private clubhouse.”

The residences will range from 1,485 to 1,938 square feet of living space and provide two bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. The open-concept living areas will give way to kitchens with personalized touches through Beechwood’s Design Studio.

There are two floorplans to choose from, ground-level floorplans with the primary suites featuring oversized closets and a covered porch and rear patio, along with basement options.

Meanwhile, upper-level floorplans will have a primary suite and a second bedroom, a den, a mezzanine loft area, vaulted ceilings, a covered porch entry and a private balcony.

Each will have a one-car garage with interior access.

“The demand for our brand of new construction homes by Long Islanders who want to stay on Long Island and in a desirable location such as this one inspired us to build in Moriches. We believe our buyers at The Waterways will enjoy their beautiful new homes, the resort-style amenities and one of our region’s nicest coastal settings,” says Steven Dubb, principal and president, The Beechwood Organization.

Additional community amenities include bocci courts and walking trails. Nearby are beaches, nature preserves and shopping.

Other new residential and mixed-use developments from the Beechwood Organization are located in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Upstate New York in Saratoga Springs, where it completed The Residences at the Adelphi, a $75 million, 79-luxury condominium development adjoining the high-end hotel by the same name, which is owns and manages.

The developers also have projects in North Carolina, in Charlotte and Chapel Hill.

For more information about Beechwood at the Waterways, call 631-240-4988 to make a private appointment at the sales gallery located at 619 Water Way, Moriches.