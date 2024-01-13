Morty’s Oyster Stand in Amagansett Has Sold

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A famed Amagansett roadside eatery sold again recently. Most recently Morty’s Oyster Stand, the establishment that was once Cyril’s Fish House traded for $2.4 million on Dec. 8, 2023.

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial repped the sellers and buyers. The property at 2167 Montauk Highway, along the Napeauge Strech, had been Cyril’s until 2016 when it closed after ongoing disputes with the Town of East Hampton. The owners, from whom owner Cyril Fitzsimmons had leased the property, put it up for sale.

Records show that the Dioguardi family sold the 0.57-acre property in 2019 for $1.3 million to Jeremy Morton’s Out East Restaurant Group, who would also later purchase Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk. The sellers were now listed as Morty’s Oyster Stand LLC.

The new owner purchased the property under the name 2167 Montauk Holdings LLC, which is linked to David J. Miller, who is a partner in Elliott Management, an investment fund in New York City. While the address is connected to Miller’s Gulfstream, Florida, home, he does own property and another restaurant property in Montauk.

