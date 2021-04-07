Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk Has Found a Buyer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ruschmeyer’s, a Montauk landmark and summer hotspot overlooking Fort Pond that went on the market this fall for $35 million, has a new owner, just in time for the 2021 summer season.

“We are very proud to have been involved in securing this landmark deal in Montauk,” said Anthony C. Cerio of Brown Harris Stevens, who, with Mitchel Natter, listed the properties. “For nearly 70 years, Ruschmeyer’s has been an important part of the Montauk community and we are excited to facilitate the ‘passing of the torch’ to new ownership and look forward to what promises to be a fantastic new operation.”

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass Commercial represented the buyer, who we understand is Jeremy Morton, who is also behind Morty’s Oyster Stand, at the former Cyril’s Fish House location on Napeague, and Provisions Natural Foods Market & Cafe in Water Mill.

“The Compass Commercial Team was proud to bring a buyer to this landmark property who will build on its heritage while bringing his own vision to the entity,” Zwick said in a statement.

When reached on Wednesday, Morton declined to comment on his longterm plans for the properties, but we believe it will be business as usual at Rushmeyer’s this summer.

The deal closed Thursday, April 1.

While we the closing price has not yet been publicly revealed, the hotel and restaurant at 161 Second House Road were still listed at $35 million when it went into contract in early March. Located less than one mile from Montauk Main Street, the 3.23-acre property was also listed separately — $23 million for the turn-key resort and $12 million for the 162-seat restaurant.

A single-family house on a neighboring property, at 151 Second House Road, which has been used for staff quarters, also closed. The house was initially listed for an additional $2.5 million, but reduced in January to $1.7 million.

The Cerio Natter Team also recently brokered a deal for the Latham House at 117 Main Street in Sag Harbor with a last ask of $5.999 million. The historic building offers 1,150 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and residential space on three additional levels, as well as a heated gunite pool and manicured backyard.

Another listing at 105-107 Newtown Lane, a mixed use commercial property that houses Mary’s Marvelous on the ground floor, and apartments on the second and third floors, went into contract in early January. The last asking price: $8.395 million.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Face book.