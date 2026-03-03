An open layout was created with entertaining in mind at Penthouse 2 within The Regent Park Shore.

With all the snowy and cold weather the Hamptons have experienced in recent weeks, let’s take a look at a luxurious penthouse in a prestigious condominium building in Naples, Florida. In fact, the listing, asking $29.9 million, is the highest-priced residence ever offered at The Regent at Park Shore.

The residence at 4101 Gulf Shore Boulevard is listed with Richard G. Prebish II of William Raveis Real Estate. The Regent at Park Shore, a 24-story high-rise with 37 units, completed in 2002 by the Lutgert Companies, offers white-glove service, gated privacy and direct beach access.

Penthouse 2, a 12,000-square-foot home overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, has been reimagined as a collaboration between the acclaimed Suzanne Lovell Inc., one of Architectural Digest‘s top 100 international interior design firms, and master craftsmen from Kurtz Homes and Thomas Riley Artisans’ Guild. The interiors were recently highlighted by Luxe Interiors + Design.

“The interior design embraces texture and artistry, from light wood flooring and shiplap walls to rope and woven leather accents,” the listing describes. “This rich palette serves as a backdrop for curated fine art and collectible furnishings, creating a home that is at once chic and informal.”

We’re told the owners invested far more than the current asking price. By comparison, Penthouse 3 inside The Regent, a 12,135-square-foot residence, sold Feb. 17, 2026, for $26 million, according to online records.

The Regent is located in the distinguished Park Shore area, just north of the newly developed Four Seasons Naples Beach Club, allowing for sweeping views of the beaches and turquoise waters from the penthouse.

As the only residence on the entire floor, a private elevator opens into the grand entry way, featuring immediate panoramic views of the Gulf thanks to curved floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors.

The great room was designed with an open flow to maximize the light and vistas, according to the listing. Created with entertaining in mind, there are multiple seating areas, a fully appointed bar, and an easy transition into the formal dining room and chef’s eat-in kitchen.

There are four bedroom suites, two offices, a media room, a cabana room, a game room and a space for exercising.

Several terraces offer offer ample spaces to enjoy the views of Naples and the shoreline.

Amenities at The Regent at Park Shore include a beachfront pool, a spa, a fitness center, a billiard’s room, guest suites and 24-hour security. It is a pet-friendly environment with a dog walk.

