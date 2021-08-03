New Riverhead Home Under Construction Could Be Yours for $1.45 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A luxurious home is currently under construction at 782 Reeves Avenue in Riverhead and all of the custom details could be yours to choose. On the market for $1.45 million, the site is directly across from the Woods at Cherry Creek, an 18-hole golf course home to Stonewalls restaurant and the property offers views of a vineyard and sprawling farmland.

Nicole Labella with Town & Country Real Estate has the listing.

The planned 3,500-square-foot structure is being built on just under one acre of land. Beyond the property line, sublime farm views expand in all directions. Since the development rights have been sold, residents won’t have to worry about new buildings obstructing their view of the sunset.

In total, there will be three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus there is 500 square feet above the garage for an additional bedroom and bathroom.

On the first floor, the great room expands vertically for 20 feet. It is made even cozier with the warmth of a fireplace. Also on the first floor is the master suite and the dining room with enough space to host holiday gatherings each year. The chef’s kitchen is perfect for cooks of any level as it is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

On the upper levels are the two additional bedrooms and room for a studio or another bedroom.

There is still time for the buyer to put custom finishing touches on what will surely be a high-end home.

[Listing: 782 Reeves Ave, Riverhead |Broker: Nicole Labella, Town & Country Real Estate] GMAP

