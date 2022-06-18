North Fork Open Houses: A Lakefront Property and More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Topping the list of must-see North Fork open houses this weekend is a lakefront home in Southold. This home at 1655 Lake Drive, listed for $1.2 million with Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Real Estate, offers outdoor amenities perfect for summer.

Buyers can enjoy hours on Great Pond, perfectly suited for kayaking and other outdoor sports. Back at the house, the low-maintenance landscaping on the 0.38-acre property means an easy-breezy summer for the new owners, plus the outdoor shower and hot tub provide relaxation.

With four beds and two baths, the home even has Long Island sound views from the main bedroom. The 1,680-square-foot space also features a new designer kitchen.

Not far from the beach, restaurants and wineries, as well as the Hampton Jitney stop, this is a convenient location for a year-round residence or weekend retreat.

It will be shown Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

3265 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue

Price: $2.1 million

Broker: Phyllis Caldwell, Daniel Gale

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.875 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

15 Kimberly Court, Baiting Hollow

Price: $639,000

Broker: Susan Berkoski, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

53 Dune Drive Unit 53, Jamesport

Price: $999,000

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, June 18, 1 – 3 p.m.

3 Seagull Road, Shelter Island

Price: $2.35 million

Broker: TinaMarika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Sunday, June 19, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

