A Saturday Packed With Open Houses in the Hamptons

This weekend, there are plenty of open houses in the Hamptons. Shinnecock Hills offers a private, hidden oasis being shown this weekend. Located at 22 Hawthorne Road, this house is priced at $2.695 million, for sale with John Frangeskos, James K. Peyton and Sebastian Mobo of The Corcoran Group.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms make up this entirely renovated ’60s ranch. The extension and updates were done by Robin Osler, making this a modern home. Outdoors and interior are merged with the living room, with vaulted ceilings and exposed trusses, opening up to a huge upstairs deck with a living herb garden wall. The open, minimal kitchen features an enormous island, corona counters, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry/utility room.

Some other wonderful amenities inside include two fireplaces and large architectural windows.

Outside, two large decks and an open-air porch make sunbathing easy, plus a 60-foot heated lap pool and private steps from the 0.63-acre property to the Shinnecock Bay, all surrounded by natural landscaping make this property unique.

The home will be shown among the open houses in the Hamptons this Saturday, June 18 from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

More open houses in the Hamptons this weekend:

18 Bridge Street #2E, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $995,000

Broker: Jane E. Holden, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

14 Dock Road, Remsenburg

Price: $2.5 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

24 & 26 Far Pond Road, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $6.3 million

Brokers: Laura Nigro and Carl Nigro, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here →

24 Bullhead Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.695 million

Broker: Priscilla Garston, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 18, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here →

10 Bayview Drive, Hampton Bays

Price: $3.199 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

20 Ridge Road, Wainscott

Price: $2.98 million

Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran

Saturday, June 18, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here →

1571 Sagg Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.35 million

Brokers: Kimberly Kakerbeck, Ronald Maggio and Mary Sculley, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 18, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here →

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $5.65 million

Brokers: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 18, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here →

5 Jasons Lane, Northwest Woods

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Clare Kirwan, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 18, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See it here →



32 Cooper Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $6.25 million

Broker: Richard Gilbert, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here →