In North Haven: Bayfront with a Deepwater Dock for $17 Million

North Haven is home to some amazing properties, which come with suitably astonishing price tags. And this property, on tony Bay View Drive, is pretty nice. The most enticing thing about the listing is the 140-foot deepwater dock. Of course, the bayfront property, repped by Linda Perillo at Saunders and and Sotheby's superagent Harald Grant, also boasts a compelling 152 feet of water frontage.

The house itself is less exciting. The most interesting and attractive feature, we think, is the copper wall around the fireplace, but then we have a serious weakness for copper.

The 5100 square foot house, on just over an acre, is in a nice traditional shingle style. Built in 2012, the house sports 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 2 half baths. A fully finished lower level adds another 3000 square feet. Of course there's a pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.

Now to the $17 million question. It's nice--is it $17 million nice? The property has been on the market for years asking $12.5 million with no takers. So while we can't figure out the price, good luck to them. It's selling season in the Hamptons, after all!

5 Bay View Drive North, North Haven