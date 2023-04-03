Buy a Home in North Haven’s West Banks for Under $6 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A home in the exclusive West Banks enclave on North Haven is available for $5.995 million.

Located at 2 Fox Crossing, the elegantly-appointed house is just minutes to a private community beach with a deep-water dock, a designated mooring spot and direct views of Morton Wildlife Refuge in Noyac. The area is a paradise for those who love to boat, kayak, paddleboard and swim in the bay. Plus, it has some of the best sunsets the Hamptons have to offer.

Korine M. Konzet of Brown Harris Stevens has the exclusive listing.

On the 1.66-acre property, sits the 5,775-square-foot traditional house with an additional 2,769 square feet in the unfinished lower level. The residence features a distinct design by Southampton-based architect Andrew Weiss. Built by Blake Anthony Inc. in 1990, the house begins with a drive-through portico.

“The impressive entry parlor opens into soaring double-height ceilings and a wall of glass doors and windows, both allowing in the most magnificent southern light and views of this lovely property,” the listing description says.

The dining area flows into the living room, which features a brick fireplace hearth, both areas which overlook the terraced flower gardens.

A spacious, open kitchen holds Sub-Zero appliances, a large center island and an eat-in dining area. A family room flows from the kitchen to the living room with an additional fireplace in the center.

Oak floors are featured throughout.

French doors on the first floor open to the yard, where there is a heated gunite pool, the gardens and several entertainment areas with mahogany decking. A green open lawn surrounds.

There is also a laundry room and full bathroom just off the kitchen, easily accessible from the pool and patio.

The first of five bedrooms can be found on the first level. It is the primary suite, which boasts a soaking jacuzzi tub and a designated dressing area.

Up on the second level, there are two separate wings, one with a junior primary suite that includes a fireplace, and two Jack-and-Jill bedrooms. The additional wing holds a fifth-bedroom suite with private stairs and entry.

There is also an attached two-bay garage.

West Banks association amenities include two community tennis courts and a live-in, on-premises caretaker.

West Banks is surrounded by approximately 20 acres of the nature reserve.

North Haven also has plenty of natural habitats to enjoy nearby. Love Lady Park, a 9-acre community park, located near the beginning of the West Banks, is in the works. It will include hiking trails around the two natural ponds.

Sag Harbor Village is, of course, just minutes away by car or bike, where there are restaurants, shops and more dockage for yachts.

[Listing: 2 Fox Crossing, North Haven | Brokers: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

