This North Sea Cottage is as Cute as a Button

This house is so adorable we want to eat it up. It's teensy at a mere 576 square feet, so basically would only work for one or two very close people; we think it would make a great weekend getaway for a NYC single person. It's filled with reclaimed items, including a hundred year old barn door and old windows and wood. The kitchen features a funky Big Chill fridge, open shelving and subway tiles, while the floors are pine. There's a wood burning stove that can even heat the cottage in the winter. Some of the walls are shiplap, for even more interest.

Basically, there's nothing to do and everything you need here. There might be room for a pool but we're not sure; there's 0.36 of an acre so theoretically a small pool should be possible, should the new owner want one.

Asking price is just $550K. Given that anything under a million tends to sell quickly these days and given how cute and charming the place is, we bet it won't last. The property is repped by Julie Crowley at Saunders.

For more, click here. 38 Lincoln Ave, Southampton