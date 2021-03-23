Now Boasting a Pool, This Turnkey Sag Harbor Area Home Relists at $2.3M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A meticulously designed Sag Harbor area home is back on the market, this time with a newly-installed pool, in response to feedback after it was first listed in September 2020. The home at 38 Wildwood Road, neighboring the Noyac Golf Club and enjoying deeded bay access, is asking $2.3 million.

“Homes in the Hamptons continue to be selling quickly,” said Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens, “and the lion’s share​ ​of buyers have been focusing on properties that are turnkey, provide space for work from home situations, ideally located (Sag Harbor is hot!) — and have a pool.”

Friedberg advised her clients to take the property briefly off the market at the end of October to start the permit and planning process for the pool on the half-acre property.

“The owners heard what buyers were saying – the house is stunning and certainly turnkey, yet we want a pool,” Friedberg says. “So, build it and they will come.”

Rachel Lynch Pools, a Southampton-based firm, built an 18-by-38 heated gunite pool “that is simply stunning” with bluestone coping, the agent added. “The pool adds sheer elegance and transformed the rear yard.”

The property was relisted on March 15 for $2.3 million (It was listed at $2.15 million sans pool).

As for the 3,000-square-foot modern home, it was built in 2018 and “reads like new construction,” she said. The metal-clad roof and black Marvin windows make for a striking exterior.

Inside, the light-filled home’s floor plan features an open flow with post and beam timbers in the main living spaces. The custom kitchen and living room boast cathedral ceilings, which allows for room for a Big Ass fan. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage, a large, built-in refrigerator, and a center island with seating. There is also a dining area and a gas fireplace.

“The owners certainly have an eye for luxury, design and details,” Friedberg says. Some of the design elements include shiplap wall paneling, both vintage light fixtures and ones from Schoolhouse, and custom cabinetry throughout.

The four bedrooms and three bathrooms are beautifully appointed. The master features barn doors with black hardware and direct access to the backyard. The master bathroom is a large, open space with a huge walk-in shower and long double vanity.

The lower level has been “masterfully designed” with a bedroom, full bath, den, second laundry room (yes, there are two in this house!) and wet bar/kitchen area that includes a Smeg refrigerator that offers both technology and style.

A free-standing, two-car garage is located at the end of the driveway that adds an additional 700 square feet of space.

On the deck outside, there is a large outdoor shower that affords privacy. A few steps lead down to the new pool and grassy lawn.

In addition to the deed bay access and its close proximity to the golf club, the home is also conveniently located near both the Village of Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton.

With $2.3 million being a sweet spot for many buyers right now, this property is likely not to last long — especially with that pool.

[Listing: 38 Wildwood Road, Sag Harbor | Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

