In Noyac, A Tired 1970s House Goes From Drab to Fab
October 22, 2018 By Laura Euler

This property was listed earlier this year in a tired condition, with a house built in 1973 that belonged to Father John Drab, a Catholic priest who died at the age of 95. It sold in July for $850K.

It was purchased by NYC resident and Elliman agent Ben Dixon, who performed a truly amazing renovation. He's listing the property for sale along with local Elliman agents Justin Agnello and Hara Kang, asking $2.5 million.

The results are amazing.

There's 3350 square feet set on 0.8 of an acre, now with a gunite pool and bluestone pation. Indoors, all six bedrooms  now sport marble bathrooms with solid brass fixtures. There's a new custom staircase and railing.

Of course, all the necessary mechanicals have been taken care of: all new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, windows, siding, and septic. We think the place looks fab now! Well done.

For more, click here. 24 Pheasant Road, Sag Harbor

