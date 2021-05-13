Oceanfront Home in Westhampton, Asking $6.4 Million, Offers Impressive Views From Most Rooms

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A home in the heart of Westhampton Dunes, dubbed “Sea La Vie,” right on the ocean, is listed for $6.4 million.

The 4,700-square-foot home located at 777 Dune Road offers seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths and incredible views from almost everywhere in the home.

The impressive home, complete with a stone turret, begins with a double staircase. Large double doors lead into a grand light-filled foyer that looks straight ahead to the pool and the ocean just beyond through two stacked windows. Turn right to go toward the main living area or turn left to go into a wing that holds a bedroom and sitting room.

An open space holds a gourmet kitchen, a dining area, and spacious family room. Just past the kitchen is another bedroom and bathroom.

Upstairs a bridge that is open to the foyer on both sides leads to two wings. One holds the master bedroom, while the other holds four guest ensuite bedrooms.

The master suite is exactly that. There is a direct view of the ocean from the bed in the master suite and access to a terrace. The room also boasts a fireplace. There is also an office space with windows for views of both the north and south. The master bathroom includes two sinks, a walk-in shower, and a tub surrounded by windows for views of the bay across from the home. There is also walk-in closet off the bedroom.

Across the hallway and a few stairs up is where the four guest bedrooms are located. The oceanside bedroom is oversized and offers a mini-kitchenette and fireplace, as well as access to a terrace.

The deck out back offers an entertainer’s paradise. A pool and a separate sunken hot tub, surrounded by a safety fence, boasts views of the ocean and dunes.

Set on .65 of an acre, the home is set back from the ocean, but offers a private walkway down the sandy beach.