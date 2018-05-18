Old-School Montauk Charm in This Classic Beach House

The listing for this property ends, "This is a one of a kind property in a one of a kind location" and it's true. Built in 1949, this is the kind of beach house you just don't see any more. Of course it's nestled in the dunes, closer to the ocean than you're allowed to build now, but sturdy and safe. And yes, it's not huge at just 2200 square feet, with three bedrooms and three baths, but there are beamed vaulted ceilings and lots of large windows and French doors for ocean viewing.

We think the living room with its fireplace and built-ins is particularly cozy.

Outside is nicely landscaped with hydrangeas and ornamental grasses. The stairs to the ocean beach lead to a private cabana, so you don't have to lug down beach chairs and umbrellas. The property size is 0.89 acre; there isn't a pool but there is room for one. There's also a guest apartment over the garage.

This property was for sale back in 2014 asking $8.75 million, but a price cut to $8 million resulted in a sale in 2015. Alas, agent Kieran Brew told us, the owners just don't use the place enough, so back on the market it goes. It's repped by Kieran, Jennifer Brew, and Chris Coleman at Saunders, at a realistic price of $8.3 million. We think it's pretty special.

For more, click here. 644 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk