Open House: Go See Water Mill's Lovely Listowel This Afternoon

From 4-6 this afternoon (May 31), enjoy delightful catered bites while strolling around the beautiful grounds of Listowel. The property, which is under $30 million, offers incomparable quiet and privacy.

Represented by Corcoran's Tim Davis and Thomas Davis, Listowel is 6.9 acres and has basically no neighbors. Three sides of the property are farm fields, while the fourth is Mecox Bay. The gardens, designed by landscape architect Quincy Hammond, include formal parterres, an allée of sycamore trees, orchard of 60-year-old apple trees, potager, flower cutting gardens, and drystone walls. If you're in the market, of course there's a pool and a dock on the bay for your boat or kayak.

As for the house itself, it's a spectacular 12,000 square foot Shingle Style designed in 2008 by Katherine McCoy with interiors by Daniel Romualdez. We think they're absolutely beautiful, and we covet the two-story library with the fire of a thousand suns. Everything is calm and quiet inside, perfect for an owner with a frenetic city lifestyle to unwind in.

There's plenty of space, with the main house, an attached but separate guest cottage, and a carriage house. Of course there's also room for a tennis court.

This place is completely sui generis in every way. We love it so much, we're offering congrats in advance to the people who buy it.

For more, click here. 258 Horse Mill Lane, Water Mill