Newly Renovated Retreat-Style House in Amagansett Among Those Being Shown This Weekend

This weekend is your chance to see a beach house, retreat-style home located at 31 Gilbert Path, in Amagansett. It’s for sale with Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $5.75 million.
Newly renovated in 2020, this property features three bedrooms including a primary suite with a private deck and a JEE-Os Soho 01 freestanding outdoor shower with a pressure balanced valve. There are also 2 secondary bedrooms with attached exterior decks.
As for bathrooms, the house has two with spa baths and fixtures from Woodmelbourn, Australia.
Inside, buyers can also enjoy an open-concept living-dining room with an accent wall and Denmark Dineson Douglas fir plank flooring. Plus, there is a VIPP kitchen with an island, as well as a VIPP stovetop and Miele appliances.
The exterior of the home, in eye-shot thanks to the wall of glass, has a spacious deck and Paloform fire pit perfect for entertaining purposes. From here, viewers see the Blackwood Shou Sugi cedar wood and siding, charred using a Japanese technique. In the front however, there is Terrazzo Stone.
Just minutes from Napeague Ocean Beach, there is much to love about this property and its surroundings.
There is a showing scheduled for Saturday, October 23 from 12 to 2 p.m.
14 Prospect Boulevard, East Hampton
Price: $1.295 million
Broker: Mikayla Mott, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
164 West Tiana Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $675,000
Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
34 North Quarter Road, Westhampton
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
54 Louse Point, East Hampton
Price: $3.295 million
Brokers: Rebekah C. Baker and Paula S Butler, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
15 Deerfield East Road, Quogue Village
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Adriana Jurcev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
23 Delavan Street, East Hampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 23, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
110 Lewis Road, East Quogue
Price: $775,000
Broker: Dawn Watson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 23, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
315 Gerard Drive, East Hampton
Price: $4.25 million
Brokers: Rick Slater and Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 23, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Sanctuary, Sag Harbor
Price: $16.75 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24, 3 – 5 p.m.
876 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.45 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 24, 3:30 – 5 p.m. (by appointment only)
