Newly Renovated Retreat-Style House in Amagansett Among Those Being Shown This Weekend

This weekend is your chance to see a beach house, retreat-style home located at 31 Gilbert Path, in Amagansett. It’s for sale with Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $5.75 million.



Newly renovated in 2020, this property features three bedrooms including a primary suite with a private deck and a JEE-Os Soho 01 freestanding outdoor shower with a pressure balanced valve. There are also 2 secondary bedrooms with attached exterior decks.

As for bathrooms, the house has two with spa baths and fixtures from Woodmelbourn, Australia.



Inside, buyers can also enjoy an open-concept living-dining room with an accent wall and Denmark Dineson Douglas fir plank flooring. Plus, there is a VIPP kitchen with an island, as well as a VIPP stovetop and Miele appliances.



The exterior of the home, in eye-shot thanks to the wall of glass, has a spacious deck and Paloform fire pit perfect for entertaining purposes. From here, viewers see the Blackwood Shou Sugi cedar wood and siding, charred using a Japanese technique. In the front however, there is Terrazzo Stone.

Just minutes from Napeague Ocean Beach, there is much to love about this property and its surroundings.



There is a showing scheduled for Saturday, October 23 from 12 to 2 p.m.



Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:



14 Prospect Boulevard, East Hampton

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Mikayla Mott, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

164 West Tiana Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $675,000

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->



34 North Quarter Road, Westhampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

54 Louse Point, East Hampton

Price: $3.295 million

Brokers: Rebekah C. Baker and Paula S Butler, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->



15 Deerfield East Road, Quogue Village

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Adriana Jurcev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Delavan Street, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 23, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->



110 Lewis Road, East Quogue

Price: $775,000

Broker: Dawn Watson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 23, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->



315 Gerard Drive, East Hampton

Price: $4.25 million

Brokers: Rick Slater and Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 23, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->



John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Sanctuary, Sag Harbor

Price: $16.75 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here ->

876 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.45 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 24, 3:30 – 5 p.m. (by appointment only)

See it here ->