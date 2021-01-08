Open Houses: Privacy on Four Acres in East Hampton with Pool, Tennis

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the New Year, the search for a new house will continue for many.

New to the market, a four-estate property off Bull Path in East Hampton is among those with an open house this weekend. The property at 25 Crooked Highway, listed with Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens, includes a light-filled 6,500-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, a pool, hot tub and tennis court.

The expansive first floor features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, wet bar and dining area. A dramatic hallway leads to an enclosed porch with a stone fireplace. The eat-in chef’s kitchen was recently renovated with professional, top-of-the-line appliances and well-appointed cabinetry.

The open house will be held on Saturday, January 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

24 South Midway Road

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Peter Humphrey, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

Read More About This Property in Behind The Hedges



34 High Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.195 million

Broker: Pamela Walsh, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill

Price: $3.895 million

Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers

Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 10, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

266 North Main Street, Southampton

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

135 Grant Drive, Montauk

Price: $5.85 million

Broker: Alex Piccirillo and Susan Alvine, Nest Seekers

Saturday, January 9, 2 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, January 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->



852 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Jenny Landey & Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 9, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Read More About This Property in Behind The Hedges

97 Wainscott-Northwest Road, Wainscott

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 10, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.