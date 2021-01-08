Open Houses: Privacy on Four Acres in East Hampton with Pool, Tennis

With the New Year, the search for a new house will continue for many.
New to the market, a four-estate property off Bull Path in East Hampton is among those with an open house this weekend. The property at 25 Crooked Highway, listed with Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens, includes a light-filled 6,500-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, a pool, hot tub and tennis court.
The expansive first floor features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, wet bar and dining area. A dramatic hallway leads to an enclosed porch with a stone fireplace. The eat-in chef’s kitchen was recently renovated with professional, top-of-the-line appliances and well-appointed cabinetry.
The open house will be held on Saturday, January 9, from noon to 2 p.m.
Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:
24 South Midway Road
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Peter Humphrey, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
Read More About This Property in Behind The Hedges
34 High Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.195 million
Broker: Pamela Walsh, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill
Price: $3.895 million
Brokers: Geoff Gifkins and Tom Ratcliffe, Nest Seekers
Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 10, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
135 Grant Drive, Montauk
Price: $5.85 million
Broker: Alex Piccirillo and Susan Alvine, Nest Seekers
Saturday, January 9, 2 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, January 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
852 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Jenny Landey & Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 9, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Read More About This Property in Behind The Hedges
97 Wainscott-Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 10, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.