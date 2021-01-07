Renovated Waterfront Retreat With Private Dock Available for Under $3 Million

Recently renovated, the shingle-style house and a detached garage with a guest apartment above it sit on a serene three quarters of an acre facing west over the protected harbor, providing gorgeous sunsets year-round.

“It was a labor of love,” says Humphrey of the owners, who rebuilt a former boat house. The building was completely restored, raising it up to allow for a new foundation and installing high-end Andersen windows and doors throughout. “It’s a fortress. They built a forever house for themselves,” he says.

Featuring an open floor plan, the main living area in the five-bedroom, five-bath house has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and lath, providing a rustic, yet modern look. “The woodwork is really beautiful,” he says.

The chef’s kitchen and dining area lookout onto the water and lead to an oversized deck with a modern cable railing perfect for entertaining or sitting on with a morning coffee. While the living room is centered around a two-sided brick fireplace with glass doors that slide close (the other side is in one of the master bedrooms). Hardwood floors can be found throughout the house.

The kitchen, installed just four years ago, has high-end appliances, including a large Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine fridge — all that come with extended warranties, Humphrey points out. A sink is located in the center island, which also offers shelving for cookbooks and seats two. All the countertops are quartz and there is open wood shelves for storage. A walk-in pantry is open to the kitchen, providing a light and open feel.

Also located on the first floor are two master suites, both of which have access to the deck, which runs the length of the house and has stairs down to the dock.

The main master has a smaller additional deck with an awning. Privacy glass surrounds the master bathroom, which has a large shower and freestanding tub with a wall of sea green glass tile, repeated in several other bathrooms, and a double-sink vanity with nautical-inspired mirrors hanging above. There is a walk-in closet located across from the bedroom.

The other master bedroom and a third bedroom are located on the other side of the house, while a fourth bedroom is located in the front of the house.