Open Houses: Modern North Haven Abode With Recently Reduced Price Available for Viewing

This weekend, there is not one, but two chances to check out a stunning, waterfront house on North Haven with a recently reduced price.

The 2,500-square-foot modern home at 36 East Harbor Drive is now listed at $5.495 million. Located next door to 12 acres around Fresh Pond, the home offers tons of privacy and sweeping across the water of the nature preserves at Mashomack on Shelter Island and Barcelona Neck in East Hampton. The three-bedroom, three-bath house has a deck almost equally as big as the home to enjoy the water views on.

It went on the market in November for $5.995 million. Jon Barton of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Open houses will be held Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Check out some other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend:

33 Mako Lane, Amagansett

Price: $1.695

Broker: Dawn Neway, Diana Neway, and Amy Nash, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Clamshell Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $3.295 million

Broker: Michael Brennan, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 13, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1001 High Pond Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $2.249 million

Broker: Brenda Giufurta and Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, March 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

570 Route 114, East Hampton

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Sarah Ferguson and Juliana Frei, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, by appointment only

See it here ->

64 Moses Lane, Southampton

Price: $7.25 million

Brokers: Kimberly Kakerbeck and Juliana Frei, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 13, 3 – 4 p.m., by appointment only

See it here ->

Read more about this house in Behind The Hedges!

33 Dayton Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: Bonny Aarons and Janette Goodstein Douglas Elliman

Sunday, May 14 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

