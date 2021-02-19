Open Houses: Newly Built, Elegant Southampton Village Home on the Market for $3.199M

This weekend, check out a newly constructed home reminiscent of old Southampton Village. The home at 87 Halsey Avenue, on the market for $3.199 million, has an elegant, classic exterior with an interior to match.
Listed with Nest Seekers, this 5,158-square-foot home has a columned stone front porch and features five-inch white oak flooring and high ceilings throughout its light-filled space. A generously-sized dining room flows to a light filled living room where you will find a wood-burning fireplace with custom marble. The kitchen holds Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a Shaw’s farmhouse sink, an island with seating, and custom cabinetry with a light grey title backsplash.
The two-story home close to the village’s shops and restaurants has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a junior master bedroom. The main master suite that boasts a gas fireplace, walk-in closet, deep soaking tub, glass shower with overhead and handheld sprays and a double marble-topped vanity.
Glass sliding doors open to a stone patio that overlooks a heated gunite in-ground oversized spa. There is room for full pool on the .29-acre property, according to the listing agents. The finished lower level features a second living room, recreational area, another bedroom and both a full and half bathroom.
Another great feature on this property is a 1,200-square-foot, two-story carriage house out back. It serves as a garage with a one-bedroom apartment with a full bathroom above it.
J.B. Andreassi, Sara Burack, and James Giugliano, who represent the sellers, are holding an open house on Saturday, February 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Here are some other must-see open houses happening this weekend:
11 Reuter Place, Montauk
Price: $1.995 million
Brokers: Susan Ceslow, Jan Nelson, Douglas Elliman
Friday, February 19, 2 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
484 Sag Harbor Turnpike, East Hampton
Price: $1.99 million
Broker: Simone Doroski, Nest Seekers
Saturday, February 20, by appointment only
See it here ->
22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 20, and Sunday, February 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
314 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $12.995 million
Brokers: Christina Galesi and Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
133 Monroe Drive, Montauk
Price: $2.495 million
Broker: John Scott “JT” Thomas, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
1502 Devon Court, Southampton Village
Price: $2.55 million
Broker: Brenda Giufurta, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1875 Noyac Path, Noyac
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
13 Meadow Court, Bridgehampton
Price: $5.35 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
37 Salt Marsh Path, East Hampton
Price: $1.4 million
Broker: Hillary Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 20, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 20, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges
