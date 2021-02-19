Open Houses: Newly Built, Elegant Southampton Village Home on the Market for $3.199M

This weekend, check out a newly constructed home reminiscent of old Southampton Village. The home at 87 Halsey Avenue, on the market for $3.199 million, has an elegant, classic exterior with an interior to match.

Listed with Nest Seekers, this 5,158-square-foot home has a columned stone front porch and features five-inch white oak flooring and high ceilings throughout its light-filled space. A generously-sized dining room flows to a light filled living room where you will find a wood-burning fireplace with custom marble. The kitchen holds Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a Shaw’s farmhouse sink, an island with seating, and custom cabinetry with a light grey title backsplash.

The two-story home close to the village’s shops and restaurants has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a junior master bedroom. The main master suite that boasts a gas fireplace, walk-in closet, deep soaking tub, glass shower with overhead and handheld sprays and a double marble-topped vanity.

Glass sliding doors open to a stone patio that overlooks a heated gunite in-ground oversized spa. There is room for full pool on the .29-acre property, according to the listing agents. The finished lower level features a second living room, recreational area, another bedroom and both a full and half bathroom.

Another great feature on this property is a 1,200-square-foot, two-story carriage house out back. It serves as a garage with a one-bedroom apartment with a full bathroom above it.

J.B. Andreassi, Sara Burack, and James Giugliano, who represent the sellers, are holding an open house on Saturday, February 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.