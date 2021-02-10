Expansive Sag Harbor Village Waterfront Parcel With Historic Captain’s Home Lists at Nearly $13 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

One of the largest waterfront lots in the heart of Sag Harbor village with an historic home that once belonged to a whaling captain has hit the market for $12.995 million. The property at 314 Main Street comes with plans and approvals for a makeover to take advantage of its prime location.

The Whaling Captain Pierson’s House is situated in an area known as Captain’s Row because of the upscale homes once owned by the captains whose home port was Sag Harbor. The 2,812-square-foot main house is just one of two structures on the 1.33-acre compound — quite big for a village property.

The compound offers breathtaking panoramic views over Upper Sag Harbor Cove that are the real showstopper here. Little legwork will need to be done to capitalize on those views. Plans, permits and approvals are in place for a renovation and expansion of the main house, which will add terraces, plus the addition of a pool and detached garage. But, the house and its property are quite special as is.

Originally built in 1790, it was expanded in 1820 during the height of the whaling era. The four-bedroom, three-bath house has original windows and details throughout, including shipboard flooring, fireplace mantels, doors, and a staircase with whale tail moldings.

Light pours into the living room, which leads to a newly renovated chef’s kitchen and a sun porch. Up on the second floor, there is a primary bedroom, which includes a large sitting room, as well as a guest bedroom and an additional bonus room. And, a bonus it is with a deck that overlooks the water. An attic, added onto in 1890, serves as a third floor with three bedrooms.

Behind the main house is a waterfront artist studio, surrounded by mature natural landscaping. Built in 2007, it has a living room, fireplace, and a full bathroom with a claw-foot tub/shower. There is a dining area that opens to a path down to a private beach.

With direct access to Sag Harbor Cove, which leads out to the bay, it is the perfect spot for anyone with a penchant for boating, kayaking or paddle boarding. Plus, its proximity to the village shops and restaurants and marinas make it one of the prime locations on the South Fork.

See it for yourself. There is an open house will be held on Thursday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[Listing: 314 Main Street, Sag Harbor | Brokers: Christina Galesi and Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

