OurNofoHome: Fall Décor

Our fall front door is finally done! Here are some of my go-to fall porch styling ideas to entice visitors (or home buyers!).

If your house is going to be hitting the market this fall, the first thing you’ll want to keep in mind is to keep it simple rather than “Halloween extra.” You don’t want to spook the buyers away!

Plant colorful mums or fall flowers in pots: I love a variety of colors like orange and deep burgundy or you can opt for one color to give it that pop (yellow is my favorite for this).

Splurge on that festive door mat: Happy fall Ya’ll, Hey There Pumpkin, you pick but it really ties it all together.

Non-carved pumpkins: You can break out the carvings for Halloween weekend but for now, you’ll want to display the pumpkins that aren’t carved. Again, I love mixing up the different colors — whites, grays, greens, and oranges. If you have steps or a front stoop, it looks good to set them at different heights and combinations.

The cherry on top: The fall Wreath! Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas y’all. Grab a seasonal wreath (preferably faux, if you’re asking me) and hang on the front door for a finished look.

Mariah Mills is a top Real Estate Advisor on the North Fork of Long Island affiliated with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. She has a unique perspective of life on the East End as she was raised there and her family roots date back to the early 1600s. For more on the properties she represents, free valuable content for home buyers & sellers, and her everyday life on the North Fork, check out Mariah’s Instagram account @NOFOLife.